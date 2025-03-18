Final Big 12 basketball power rankings: Houston, by far, at the head of the class
Big 12 Conference basketball wrapped up this past weekend with its conference tournament.
Several league teams now get set to try and win a national title, with one team in particular a top favorite to claim it all. Others will still get to be in postseason play, while several teams are now in offseason mode.
Here, now, are the final power rankings of Big 12 men’s basketball entering tournament play:
1. Houston (30-4, 19-1)
Up Next: NCAA Tournament
After recording maybe the greatest season in the history of the Big 12, capped by winning their first conference tourney title, can Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars finally break through and get that elusive national championship?
What Kelvin Sampson said about Houston's first-round NCAA foe, Milos Uzan, LJ Cryer
2. Texas Tech (25-8, 15-5)
Up Next: NCAA Tournament
When they are at full strength, the Red Raiders can hang with anyone in the nation. But that will be the key, particularly the health of Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams. Coach Grant McCasland, though, thinks both may be good to go.
3. Arizona (22-12, 14-6)
Up Next: NCAA Tournament
Caleb Love will be entertaining to watch in the tournament. But can he do enough to turn around the Wildcats’ history and reputation of producing NCAA Tournament flops?
Arizona ranked among best teams in 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket
4. BYU (24-9, 14-6)
Up Next: NCAA Tournament
As long as they aren’t playing Houston, BYU’s Cougars can play with anybody and played very well the past few weeks. They’re already projected by some to be a Sweet 16 team and a dark horse Final Four contender.
5. Iowa State (25-9, 13-7)
Up Next: NCAA Tournament
Like Texas Tech, health is going to dictate whether the Cyclones can make a deep run through the bracket. Losing second-leading scorer Keshon Gilbert, though, isn't a good sign.
6. Kansas (21-12, 11-9)
Up Next: NCAA Tournament
Not a very Kansas-like season entering the NCAA’s. But Jayhawk historians may remember a similar Kansas team that had an uneven regular season - in 1988.
7. Baylor (19-14, 10-10)
Up Next: NCAA Tournament
Maybe freshman sensation V.J. Edgecombe, likely headed to the NBA after this season, can help the Bears win at least one NCAA tourney game.
8. West Virginia (19-13, 10-10)
Up Next: Offseason
If coach Darian DeVries bolts to either Indiana or Iowa, will West Virginia’s governor be threatening another lawsuit?
9. TCU (16-16, 9-11)
Up Next: Offseason
Maybe the most maddeningly inconsistent team in the league all season. The objective for next season is to try and win a few more games outside of Fort Worth.
10. Kansas State (16-17, 9-11)
Up Next: Offseason
An admirable job by the Wildcats getting back to respectability after a horrendous start in conference play. But the soundbite from Coleman Hawkins will be what people remember from the end of their season.
11. Utah (16-16, 8-12)
Up Next: College Basketball Crown tournament
The Utes already have a new head coach for next season, former Utah standout Alex Jensen. Kind of surprising that at this point, Utah has been the only conference school to make a coaching change.
12. Cincinnati (18-15, 7-13)
Up Next: College Basketball Crown tournament
The Bearcats are taking part in the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament being held in Las Vegas. Regardless of how that transpires, coach Wes Miller knows there must be significant improvement next season.
13. Oklahoma State (15-17, 7-13)
Up Next: National Invitation Tournament
The Cowboys are one of two teams in the NIT field with a sub-.500 record. Think the NIT selection committee should have taken out one of those teams instead of rescinding South Alabama’s invite?
14. UCF (17-16, 7-13)
Up Next: College Basketball Crown tournament
If there was a defining play in the Big 12 that launched one team to success and the other team into a downward trajectory, it may have been the shot J’Wan Roberts made with time running out to lift Houston to a win in Orlando in mid-January. Definitely a springboard for the Cougars, while the Knights never recovered.
15. Arizona State (13-19, 4-16)
Up Next: College Basketball Crown tournament
A final chance to salvage what has been a wretched season for the Sun Devils. But Bobby Hurley knows full well he may be sitting on the hottest seat of them all entering next season.
Arizona State fans not happy with Bobby Hurley news
16. Colorado (14-20, 3-17)
Up Next: College Basketball Crown tournament
If ever there was a last-place team that is actually feeling great about things right now, it may be the Buffaloes. They played well down the stretch in the regular season, won two games at the Big 12 tourney and fought Houston tooth and nail. Now the Buffs get rewarded with a postseason tournament.