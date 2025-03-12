Arizona State fans not happy with Bobby Hurley news
After his fourth losing season in the last five years — one that included multiple ejections and player suspensions — Bobby Hurley will officially return for his 11th season as Arizona State's men's basketball coach.
Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini confirmed on Wednesday that Hurley will be retained through the 2025-26 season, the final year of his contract. The economic situation at ASU was reportedly the driving force behind retaining Hurley.
The Sun Devils (13-19) finished in second-to-last place in the 16-team Big 12 and lost to Kansas State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. After starting the season 10-4, Arizona State lost 15 of its last 18 games.
During that stretch, Hurley made headlines for pulling his team off the court before the end of the Arizona game and refusing to shake hands. He then went after Arizona star Caleb Love in his postgame press conference, saying he wouldn't give him an all-conference vote.
Senior guard Adam Miller, who was assessed four technical fouls this season, was then ejected from ASU's loss to TCU for "fighting" and suspended for their game at Oklahoma State. Senior guard BJ Freeman, who was ejected late in the Arizona game for head-butting Love, was also suspended for the Oklahoma State game and later kicked off the team.
Hurley, 53, is 168-150 in 10 seasons at Arizona State, with three NCAA Tournament berths. All three berths were in the First Four. Hurley has a career NCAA Tournament record of 2-4 and has never advanced past the round of 64. When asked about making the NCAA Tournament on the Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo show last month, Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini said "it’s an expectation, it’s not a goal."
While his NCAA Tournament record is disappointing, it's Hurley's record against rival Arizona that is even more frustrating for Arizona State fans. Hurley is 4-17 against the Wildcats and just 1-7 against current Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd — and that one win came on a 70-foot prayer at the buzzer.
As expected, ASU fans are not happy with the news that Hurley is returning, especially with so many good, young coaches available, like Richard Pitino. And fans of opposing teams — especially Arizona — are thrilled.
