Despite losing record, Arizona State invited to postseason basketball tournament
Despite finishing the season 13-19, the Arizona State Sun Devils are still playing.
Bobby Hurley's team was invited to play in the inaugural 16-team College Basketball Crown postseason tournament, which takes place March 31 to April 6 in Las Vegas.
The Sun Devils, who lost 15 of their last 18 games, will play Nebraska (17-14) in the first round on Monday, March 31. If ASU wins, they will play the winner of Georgetown vs. Washington State in the second round on April 2.
What is the College Basketball Crown?
The College Basketball Crown (CBC) is a new alternative postseason tournament for teams that didn't make the NCAA Tournament.
The first two rounds of the tournament will be played at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and the semifinals and finals will be played at T-Mobile Arena just down the street. All games will be televised on FOX or FS1.
College Basketball Crown teams, schedule
Three Big 12 teams are in the tournament: Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. Here's the 16-team field for the CBC tournament, in alphabetical order:
- Arizona State
- Boise State
- Butler
- Central Florida
- Cincinnati
- Colorado
- DePaul
- Georgetown
- George Washington
- Nebraska
- Oregon State
- Southern California
- Tulane
- Utah
- Villanova
- Washington State
And here's the full first-round CBC schedule:
Monday, March 31
(All times MST)
Utah vs. Butler, 1 p.m.
George Washington vs. Boise State, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Arizona State, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown vs. Washington State, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, April 1
DePaul vs. Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oregon State vs. Central Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado vs. Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Tulane vs. Southern California, 9 p.m.