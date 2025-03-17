All Sun Devils

Despite losing record, Arizona State invited to postseason basketball tournament

The Sun Devils will play in Las Vegas in two weeks

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley.
Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley. / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite finishing the season 13-19, the Arizona State Sun Devils are still playing.

Bobby Hurley's team was invited to play in the inaugural 16-team College Basketball Crown postseason tournament, which takes place March 31 to April 6 in Las Vegas.

The Sun Devils, who lost 15 of their last 18 games, will play Nebraska (17-14) in the first round on Monday, March 31. If ASU wins, they will play the winner of Georgetown vs. Washington State in the second round on April 2.

What is the College Basketball Crown?

The College Basketball Crown (CBC) is a new alternative postseason tournament for teams that didn't make the NCAA Tournament.

The first two rounds of the tournament will be played at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and the semifinals and finals will be played at T-Mobile Arena just down the street. All games will be televised on FOX or FS1.

College Basketball Crown teams, schedule

Three Big 12 teams are in the tournament: Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. Here's the 16-team field for the CBC tournament, in alphabetical order:

  • Arizona State
  • Boise State
  • Butler
  • Central Florida
  • Cincinnati
  • Colorado
  • DePaul
  • Georgetown
  • George Washington
  • Nebraska
  • Oregon State
  • Southern California
  • Tulane
  • Utah
  • Villanova
  • Washington State

And here's the full first-round CBC schedule:

Monday, March 31

(All times MST)

Utah vs. Butler, 1 p.m.

George Washington vs. Boise State, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Arizona State, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown vs. Washington State, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, April 1

DePaul vs. Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Central Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Tulane vs. Southern California, 9 p.m.

More Big 12 News & Analysis

Published |Modified
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Basketball