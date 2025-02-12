Houston sophomore forward/center Joseph Tugler projected as second-round pick by ESPN
In the latest installment of ESPN’s mock NBA draft, only one Houston player is projected to be picked.
Joseph Tugler, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward/center, is projected to go in the second round and become the 48th overall selection by the Washington Wizards, according to the ESPN article, which came out earlier on Wednesday. He is the only Houston player projected to be drafted in the first two rounds.
Tugler is currently second on the Cougars in rebounds, averaging 6.2 boards per game, and also leads the team with 52 blocked shots. He has a field-goal percentage of .519 as well.
In his last six ballgames, Tugler has averaged 6.5 points (ahead of his season average at 5.8) and 8.2 rebounds. He had 12 points and seven boards in Houston’s win at West Virginia, had seven points and nine boards in the Cougars’ win last week against Oklahoma State and 10 boards despite not scoring a point in Houston’s win last Saturday at Colorado.
Then on Monday, Tugler scored six points and grabbed eight boards in Houston’s 76-65 home victory against Baylor.
There are two Big 12 players projected to be drafted in the top 10. Baylor freshman guard V.J. Edgecombe is slated to be picked No. 4 overall by the Charlotte Hornets, while BYU freshman guard Egor Demin is projected as the No. 8 overall selection by the Portland Trail Blazers.
Other conference players mentioned include Arizona forward Carter Bryant (No. 23 by the Brooklyn Nets) and Texas Tech forwards Darrion Williams (No. 43 by the Chicago Bulls) and JT Toppin (No. 57 by the Orlando Magic).
Washington is also projected to have the No. 1 overall pick, and the Wizards are projected to pick Cooper Flagg, the talented freshman forward at Duke.
Houston (20-4, 12-1), which currently sits atop the Big 12, has won 16 of its past 17 ballgames. The Cougars travel to face Arizona on Saturday with first place in the conference at stake.