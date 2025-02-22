How to watch Houston vs. Iowa State basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
Houston can take a huge step toward claiming the Big 12 Conference regular-season title and also prove its worth in front of the ESPN cameras.
The Cougars (22-4, 14-1), winners of 18 of their last 19 ballgames, come home to the Fertitta Center on Saturday to take on Iowa State in a matchup between two Top 10 ranked programs. Houston is ranked No. 5 by both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls, while the Cyclones are No. 8 in both polls.
Saturday afternoon’s game will also be televised nationally on ESPN, which will also air its “College GameDay” pregame show from the Fertitta Center starting at 9 a.m.
Houston owns a two-game lead on Arizona and a three-game lead on both Iowa State and Texas Tech with five regular season contests remaining. The Cougars’ latest win came on Tuesday, an 80-65 triumph at Arizona State as guards LJ Cryer and Emanuel Sharp combined for 35 points and each made four 3-point baskets.
Cryer, a graduate guard, remains the team’s top scorer, averaging 14.5 points per game.
Junior point guard Milos Uzan has continued his stellar play of late. In his last five games, Uzan has made 27 assists and turned the ball over just twice, and he also leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 4.38 per game.
Iowa State (21-5, 11-4) comes in riding a four-game winning streak. The Cyclones’ previous game was a home win, 79-65, against Colorado earlier in the week.
Senior guard Curtis Jones is the Cyclones’ top scorer at 17.2 points per game, though he generally enters games coming off the bench. Another senior guard, Keshon Gilbert, is averaging 14.1 points per contest.
Following Saturday’s game, Houston turns right around and heads to West Texas for a Monday night tilt against Texas Tech, the lone team to hand the Cougars a conference loss so far.
Houston vs. Iowa State TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Iowa State (21-5, 11-4) at Houston (22-4, 14-1) in a Big 12 Conference men’s college basketball game
When: 1 p.m. CST | Saturday, Feb. 22
Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has an 80.6% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 74, Iowa State 65
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 82 (Houston broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App