No. 2 Houston Cougars Basketball vs Lehigh Live Game Updates
Houston Cougars basketball, ranked preseason no. 2, begin their highly anticipated 2025-26 season with the home opener tonight against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.
The Cougars won their only exhibition game of the season 61-52 over Mississippi State last Sunday in Rosenberg, Texas. Houston will recognize their incredible last season with the unveiling of the program’s Final Four banner on the concourse level of the Fertitta Center.
UH went 35-5, won both the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles, and won the Midwest regional before beating Duke in the Final Four. The Cougars came up just short in the national championship to Florida.
Houston is 60-20 in season openers and has won its last 16. Head coach Kelvin Sampson is 11-0 at Houston in season openers and will be going for his 800th career win tonight.
Coogs vs Mountain Hawks
Houston and Lehigh face off for just the third time ever, and this is the first matchup between the two schools in 12 years. The Cougars lead the series 2-0 and beat the Mountain Hawks 80-66 at home back on Nov. 13, 2013. This will be the first time the programs face off inside the Fertitta Center.
Houston returns three big-time starters in senior point guard Milos Uzan, guard Emanuel Sharp, and forward Joseph Tugler. Each player is on the watchlist for the best at their position while all being on the preseason All Big-12 Conference team.
Tugler was named the CBS Sports Preseason National Defensive Player of the Year while Uzan was named an All-American by Field of 68. Additionally, this trio was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Watchlist.
The Cougars bring in their best freshmen recruiting class in program history, led by center Chris Cenac Jr., guard Isiah Harwell, and point guard Kingston Flemings. All three are ranked in the top 20 freshmen nationally. Cenac Jr. was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Top 20 Watchlist, while Harwell was recognized on the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Top 20 Preseason Watch List.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m. CST from Fertitta Center in Houston, and be sure to check back here at game time for live updates as the action unfolds in the Cougars’ season opener.
Follow below for live updates as the action unfolds from the home of the national runner-ups.