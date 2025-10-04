Houston Releases Hype Video Ahead of Texas Tech Matchup
The Houston Cougars are ready for their big moment. Houston takes the field Saturday night in their Houston blue uniforms to take on state rival Texas Tech in this highly anticipated Big 12 clash of undefeated 4-0 teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN in TDECU Stadium, and the sellout home crowd will be rocking for a win against the no. 11 team in the nation.
Before the Cougars’ national TV game against the Red Raiders, Houston put out their hype video Friday evening on their official X and Instagram accounts.
Houston’s Hype Video
Titled “one game at a time”, it fittingly jumps into an excerpt of head coach Willie Fritz’s Monday press conference where he answers a question on if this is a good game to see where the program is at since he took over. Fritz answers that he feels that way every week and that “they all count as one”. However, he does make sure to recognize the strength of the opponent this week in Texas Tech.
“Extremely talented, very well coached, and we’re gonna have to bring our A-game,” Fritz said. “We’re gonna have to be good in all three phases in order to have an opportunity to win this game.”
Houston special teams was elite in the win over Oregon State, alongside both sides of the ball late in the fourth quarter. UH will need to play like that the whole game for a realistic chance to win.
“We got one opportunity tonight. Play fast, play violent, and do your job,” exclaimed a member of the coaching staff. That is exactly the kind of way Houston will have to play if they want to come out on top.
Defensively, the Cougars will need to be physical up front to rush the passer in senior Behren Morton. Tech is one of the best offenses in the country, and Houston’s defense has to make them uncomfortable. The Cougars’ experienced secondary must be fast around the field and be physical as well.
Offensively, the Cougars will face a tough challenge running the ball against one of the best rush defenses in the country, but the offensive line will need to be violent. So will Dean Connors. Having a big physical back in sophomore J’Marion Burnette will definitely help.
Houston finishes up the video with multiple big play highlights in all three phases, something Fritz just said they’ll have to be good at to come out on top. It shows junior quarterback Connor Weigman making those big clutch throws to senior wide receiver Stephon Johnson and senior tight end Tanner Koziol in the fourth quarter. This will likely be close, and Weigman must step up in the fourth like he did last week.
The Cougars have already matched their win total (4) of the last two seasons with eight games left, and a win tonight will get them over that threshold. Fritz has already done well with the turnaround; this game becomes the next step.