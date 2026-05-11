How Much of A Threat Is Southern to Houston in 2026?

All eyes at the University of Houston now shift to the highly anticipated 2026 football season that begins in close to four months at TDECU Stadium for the Cougars.

Houston begins the season at home for its non-conference portion of the schedule in early September. The Cougars will take on Southern University in the second game of the season on Sept. 12 at home. Houston started the season off strong last season with a 4-0 record and went an undefeated 3-0 in non-conference games.

The Cougars will look to do the same this upcoming season. Houston is expected to be ranked at the start of the year and have high expectations as one of the top teams in the Big 12 to make noise. Is Southern capable of being a threat-worthy opponent?

Houston vs Southern In an Early Season Clash

Southern Jaguars' defensive back Horacio Johnson (2) celebrates intercepting the ball during the SWAC Championship game against the Jackson State Tigers in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The answer is no. Southern isn't capable of being a threat to Houston as an opponent in 2026, unless a massive upset occurs. The Jaguars are coming off a disastrous 2-10 season in 2025 and finished last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) West and tied for worst overall in the conference. Southern had lost nine in a row at one point during the season.

Southern, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, underwent a significant transition and reset in its football program. The Jaguars hired legendary NFL running back Marshall Faulk as their head coach in December to begin their rebuild. Faulk, considered one of the greatest running backs in the history of the game, is a Hall of Famer, seven-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion.

Faulk ran for almost 7000 yards in his career and had over 11000 yards from scrimmage as well as 85 total touchdowns. He played for San Diego State during his college career and was a twice unanimous All-American. Faulk was the second overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft.

This was a big hire for a program like Southern, as Faulk knows what he's talking about as a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. He is a New Orleans native and returns to his home state, just a few hours away in the state capitol. Faulk was most recently the running backs coach at Colorado last season.

That means Faulk was at TDECU Stadium last year as Houston beat Colorado 36-20. He's put together an impressive coaching staff with Todd Lyght, a former 12-year NFL veteran at cornerback, as defensive coordinator. Lyght was a two-time consensus All-American at Notre Dame and was the fifth overall pick in 1991.

Lyght was teammates with Faulk during their Super Bowl win in the 1999 season. Curtis Johnson, a 41-year coaching veteran across all levels, was hired as an associate head coach. Johnson has been the head coach at Tulane and the Houston Gamblers of the UFL in the past. He also won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in 2009 and a National Championship with Miami in 2001 as a wide receivers coach.

There's no doubt that a strong coaching staff is in place. The challenge will be implementing that winning culture in year one of the rebuild. This will be the second game of the season at home for a Houston team that's looking to make a Big 12 championship. Houston is in a much more stable position as a Power Four team with a returning senior quarterback and coaching staff.

Southern would have to play exceptionally well as a new team across the board. The Jaguars also haven't settled on a starting quarterback yet after spring ball. Houston should be expected to blow by Southern as the experienced team with more talent.