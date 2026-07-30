Is Houston Actually Ready to Make the Jump From Surprise Team to Big 12 Contender?

When the main contenders in the Big 12 are thought of, it's typically Texas Tech and BYU, and even Utah to an extent. The Houston Cougars weren't considered in that group at the start of last season.

Houston ended up being the surprise in the conference, going from a 4-8 record in 2024 to a 10-3 overall mark in 2025. It was the largest turnaround in the FBS last season. The Cougars were 6-3 in the Big 12, and ended up in fourth place. That was right behind Utah. Now, the dynamic has shifted.

Houston is expected to be a big player in the conference this year and be a contender for a spot in the Big 12 championship. The reason for that? Key returning contributors at crucial positions and a bunch of intriguing talent through the transfer portal and high school recruiting.

The team looks strong, but are they truly ready to become contenders and one of the best teams in the conference, or is that too soon?

Houston is the Real Deal

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) calls a play during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Houston isn't the real question. Arizona State made an incredible turnaround to conference champions in 2024. There's honestly not a true reason as to why Houston can't be considered among the top of the conference this season. Yes, Texas Tech and BYU were better last year and may have the higher-ranked or better-known players. Houston has now closed the gap.

The Cougars are balanced and have stars in pretty much every position group. It's the right mixture of experience and new talent. Besides that, there is stability as almost the entire coaching staff has been retained. The players who made a big impact last year can further improve.

The trenches often become a decider in college football. The Red Raiders were just dominant up front, and BYU was as well to an extent. Houston is capable of doing the same, especially on offense.

Preseason All-American guard Shadre Hurst transferred from Tulane, and he is powerful. The Cougars offensive line seems capable of handling the top oppositions and giving their team a chance.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman returning for his senior season with the same offensive coordinator alongside an improved offensive unit with more weapons gives the Cougars a chance to be a formidable offense. Transfer running back Makhi Hughes, alongside more wide receivers surrounding the No. 1 in Amare Thomas.

Defensively, an experienced secondary alongside talented linebackers and a big defensive line. It's all there, at least on paper, for this team to be a true contender. Coach Willie Fritz has done it before, and step one of launching the revival of the program happened last year. His teams are disciplined, and it will be exciting to see how Houston ends up looking.

A contender could definitely be on the cards.