Which Blue Chip Houston Freshman Is Closest to Starting?

The Houston Cougars had a tremendous 2026 freshman recruiting class that was one of the best in recent program history. Coach Willie Fritz has brought a turnaround to the culture and the kind of recruiting that Houston does.

There has been a dedicated focus on recruiting in Texas and specifically around the Houston area. That has paid massive dividends. The Cougars' freshman class was ranked No. 43 overall and No. 6 in the Big 12, according to 247 Sports.

The group was highlighted by one five-star prospect, which is obviously quarterback Keisean Henderson, the No. 1 recruit in the country overall. Houston also got three four-star recruits in three-way athlete Paris Melvin Jr., wide receiver Jeremiah Bushnell and running back John Hebert.

So which one of these blue chip players will get the most playing time in 2026 and potentially start? It's not going to be Henderson, as senior quarterback Conner Weigman is the clear-cut starter. It is possible that Henderson will get some opportunities on the offense to come in during games and run a couple of plays.

That leaves three other blue chip names available and the answer to who is the closest to starting isn't really a mystery.

Paris Melvin Jr. Looks Ready to Make Noise

Melvin Jr. just might be the most intriguing talent on the Cougars and has been compared to being former Colorado star Travis Hunter. He is a true three-way player for the Cougars, and that is incredibly difficult to do.

He played in the secondary during spring football and made some plays, while also being a kick returner on special teams. Melvin Jr. can be electric in the open field and a true do-it-all kind of athlete at just 5-11, 185 pounds. What that does is give him more opportunities to play and star as a freshman.

Melvin Jr. is probably the closest to starting. It seems as if he'll be the return man, but his role on offense and defense hasn't been solidified. He definitely stood out in the secondary, and the Cy-Springs High School product played both wide receiver and running back at an elite level.

The No. 5 athlete in the country according to 247 Sports ran for almost 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns over his four-year varsity career and also reeled in over 1000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 61 receptions as well. It's possible he could get more of a run at receiver given the depth at running back with senior Makhi Hughes and junior DJ Butler.

His track and field background also shows his quickness in the open field. Melvin Jr. is too talented of a playmaker to not see the field or become a starter. Hebert will likely start the season fourth in line at running back, while it will be interesting to see what Bushnell brings during fall camp.