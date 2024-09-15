Addition Of Illini WR Zakhari Franklin Gives Offense Another Dimension
The Illinois Fighting Illini figured to enter the season with Pat Bryant as the lead receiver.
Turns out, they have a 1A and 1B.
The addition of transfer Zakhari Franklin now gives the Illini more balance at the position. He had five catches for 66 yards in Saturday's victory against Central Michigan.
"When you can have two players of high caliber on opposite sides, that's a very difficult thing to take care of defensively," Illini coach Bret Bielema said. "... I think it's going to be hard for teams to set up and defend us.""
Franklin transferred in May from Ole Miss. He is among the nation's most experienced receivers after starting his career at University of Texas-San Antonio. The Chippewas had trouble covering Franklin and Bryant.
Bryant caught two touchdowns from quarterback Luke Altmyer. Bielema said the offense will only get more dynamic once the offensive line starts to play better.
"We've got to get cleaner in the offensive line," Bielema said. "I think we just got to challenge that group overall. They have to take a step forward. To get to where we want to be, they've got to play a lot harder."
ILLINI BACK IN THE RANKINGS
There is even more reason for buzz on the Illinois campus this week.
On Sunday, the Fighting Illini appeared at No. 24 in the Top 25. It is their first appearance since 2022. The Illini are 3-0 for the first time since 2011 after defeating Central Michigan. They also have wins over Kansas and Eastern Illinois.
Bielema said the team refuses to get overconfident because there is so much more to accomplish.
"We'll turn the page very quickly," Bielema said. "I'm super excited. I know the outside world thinks we're 3-0 but we're going to try to go 1-0 every week."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
