An Update On Status Of Illinois' James And Josh Kreutz For Season Opener Vs. EIU
The Illinois Fighting Illini expect to have two key cogs for the season opener against Eastern Illinois.
Illini coach Bret Bielema announced center Josh Kreutz and linebacker James Kreutz are available Thursday. Josh was hampered with a knee injury while James dealt with a chest issue.
"James Kreutz got cleared [Thursday]," Bielema said. "I think he was ready to burn his green injury. To have two Kreutz brothers limited in practice is not healthy for anybody. Both James and Josh are back, cleared, 100 percent to go."
Josh Kreutz was limited last week in practice. Bielema also said the only players who will miss opener are Cole Ruskin and Mason Muragin. Both are out with knee injuries.
James Kreutz had 18 tackles and one sack last year while James is the returning starting center.
LOOKS CAN BE DECEIVING
Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer is never mistaken for Lamar Jackson.
He is most valuable to the Illini as a passer first but it doesn't mean he is unable to scramble or run the ball when needed.
"Luke is very talented," Illini coach Bret Bielema said. "I always say this, he kind of looks like a guy that's in a pick-up game at the rec league but he can really, really, athletically do some things with his feet that are pretty impressive."
Last year Altmyer rushed for 282 yards on 94 carries with three touchdowns. He had a 72-yard scoring run against Kansas, so he's proven he can run.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI