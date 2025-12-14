Illinois Left Tackle J.C. Davis Opts Out of Music City Bowl: What It Means

Outside linebacker Gabe Jacas announced on Friday via social media that he is opting out of Illinois' Music City Bowl game against Tennessee on Dec. 30, but he won't be the only key Illini starter missing from the lineup that day. Coach Bret Bielema confirmed on Saturday that starting left tackle J.C. Davis has also opted out and won't play against the Volunteers in the Illini's final game of the 2025 season.

OPT OUT:l All-Big Ten left tackle J.C. Davis won't play in the upcoming bowl game as he prepares for the NFL Drafthttps://t.co/uMANagxnXW — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) December 13, 2025

Illinois on SI initial reaction

That Davis opted out of the Music City Bowl isn't exactly a shocker. He has given plenty of himself to the program, choosing last year to return for a final go-round in Champaign (when he was already considered an NFL Draft prospect at the time) and quietly protecting quarterback Luke Altmyer 's blind side, often while at less than 100 percent. He came back to help Illinois make a push into the College Football Playoff. With a big payday coming, Davis needn't risk an injury under the current circumstances.

Davis has been projected as a middle-round pick in April's upcoming NFL Draft, and he doesn't really have a whole lot to prove by playing. Plus, Davis already received an invite to the Senior Bowl, so assuming he plays in that game, he'll have a chance to further boost his draft stock and impress NFL teams.

Who will replace J.C. Davis for the Illini?

Bielema hasn't given anything away in terms of personnel yet, but there are only so many options to replace Davis that make sense for Illinois.



Nathan Knapik, a redshirt freshman transfer from Idaho who got reps in Illinois' first three games of the season, reportedly worked at Davis' left tackle spot in Illinois' first day of bowl drills. That would seem to make him the early leader to start against Tennessee. That he hasn't played since the Western Michigan game shouldn't be overthought. The Illini simply never had much of a need for extra help at tackle while Davis and Melvin Priestly were holding down the outside spots all season.

Senior Ayden Knapik, Nathan's older brother and also an Idaho transfer, could be in the mix. But after suffering an early-season knee injury, he wasn't able to make up enough ground to nudge his way into a role. He has yet to play in a game this season. Additonally, Brandon Hansen and Eddie Tuerk have both played in every game in 2025, but it's unclear whether either would get consideration at tackle.

Is Illinois in trouble without Davis?

No matter who replaces Davis at left tackle against Tennessee, they won't be able to fully replicate his on-field performance. According to Pro Football Focus, Davis – a two-time All-Big Ten selection with nearly 50 career college starts – was the third-rated left tackle in all of college football in 2025. That kind of production simply can't be reproduced from thin air.

So, yeah, the Illini – especially Altmyer – are gonna have trouble. Losing your starting left tackle is rough on a quarterback. When that player is Davis, it's potentially devastating.



Still, Illinois has more than two weeks to prepare for Tennessee, which will give Bielema, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and offensive line coach Bart Miller plenty of time to make necessary changes to their schemes to account for Davis' absence.