Andrej Stojakovic Leads Illinois to Sweet 16: 'We Came Here For a Reason'

After two years of high-major college hoops (at Stanford and Cal), Andrej Stojakovic hadn’t cracked the .500 mark in a season and hadn’t even sniffed the NCAA Tournament. Then he transferred to Illinois.

Have his individual numbers suffered? Yes: His scoring dropped from 17.9 points per game last year to 13.3 this season. Has he been forced to make sacrifices – namely moving to a reserve role? For sure, it's been a big change. Has it been worth it? Well, just ask Stojakovic, who has nearly matched his combined career win total (28 victories) in just one season at Illinois.

Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic on the NCAA Tournament experience: 'surreal'

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) dunks the ball during the second half against the VCU Rams during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Obviously, it’s a place where I’ve wanted to get to for a long time now,” Stojakovic said of the NCAA Tournament, before Illinois’ Round of 32 matchup against VCU. “The day before the game, getting to shoot on the court with the guys was pretty surreal. And then yesterday, as soon as the tip went up [against Penn], the nerves went away and it was time to play. So I’m just glad we got the win and moved on.”

Back in October, Stojakovic reflected on his decision to transfer to Champaign, pointing to “the specific coaching style that coach [Brad] Underwood provides,” before diving into the true difference-maker: winning.

“That was the No. 1 thing: to produce on a winning team,” Stojakovic said. “Coach Underwood really believes I can do that, and I think I have the relationship with him where my skill set just adds on to the team, and we mesh very well together.”

Twenty-six wins and a Sweet 16 appearance later (with perhaps more incoming), it appears Underwood’s belief was well-founded, as Stojakovic has produced – and then some – for a very successful Illinois unit. On Saturday night in Illinois' victory over VCU, Stojakovic went for a game-high 21 points in just 26 minutes off the bench.

Andrej Stojakovic off the bench to send Illinois to the Sweet 16:



21 PTS | 7-12 FG | 26 MINS pic.twitter.com/fXbI4Z5ekf — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 22, 2026

His personal 9-0 run brought the Illini back from their lone deficit of the night (down 28-26 near the end of the first half). His scoring spurt shifted the momentum back into the Illini’s favor heading into the break, before they broke things open – with Stojakovic’s help – in the second frame.

“Me coming here and getting to this point – and just like every other newcomer that came to this team this year – all we can do is help this team go as far as we can,” said Stojakovic in the aftermath of Illinois’ 76-55 Round of 32 victory over VCU. “And we came here for a reason: because we believe in this program. We’re going to continue to control what we can, and that’s how much we work at it and with what intensity we play.”