Social Media Reacts to Andrej Stojakovic Announcing His Return to Illinois – Again
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For the second time this offseason, Andrej Stojakovic has announced he is returning to Illinois.
Yes, the second time. Because apparently one commitment announcement was not dramatic enough for Illini fans, who were briefly allowed to feel peace before being launched directly back into offseason panic mode .
Stojakovic originally announced in April that he would return to Champaign, giving Illinois a massive win for next season’s roster. Fans celebrated. Projected lineups were made. Folks began convincing themselves Illinois was back in business. Then, not long after, Stojakovic announced he would test the NBA Draft waters.
To be clear, that made complete sense. Stojakovic is a talented player, and getting feedback from NBA teams is a smart move. But for Illinois fans, “testing the waters” felt less like a professional development opportunity and more like being forced to watch someone slowly hover their cursor over the “transfer portal chaos” button.
For weeks, Illini Nation waited. Every update was analyzed. Every quiet day felt suspicious. Every optimistic report was immediately balanced by some extremely online instigator saying, “I don’t like the vibes.” It was the full offseason experience: hope, fear, rinse and repeat.
But on Wednesday, the final day for players to withdraw from the NBA Draft and maintain college eligibility, Stojakovic finally gave Illinois the answer it wanted. After receiving feedback and weighing his options, he announced that he would return to the Illini.
His return is huge for Illini coach Brad Underwood and his group. Stojakovic gives Illinois a proven scorer, a big wing and a player who can create offense when possessions break down. He averaged 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds last season, and his NCAA Tournament performance against Iowa showcased the all-around superstar who, at his best, he has the potential to be.
Now Illinois gets Stojakovic back for another season – officially. The roster is loaded, the ceiling looks unlimited, and Illini fans can finally stop pretending they were totally calm the whole time.
After one return announcement, one NBA Draft detour and several weeks of unnecessary stress, Stojakovic is back in orange and blue.
And, as expected, social media was ecstatic over the news, and Illini Nation rejoiced with the knowledge that Champaign once again has a title contender.
The retention is officially complete
An elite talent is back
On a collision course for the Final Four
He's back – again
The Illini are LOADED
Champaign is the place to be next season
The best news possible
Tell 'em, Jon
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Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.