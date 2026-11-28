Even when things haven't gone all right for Illinois basketball this season, the Illini have been alright. And they were much more than that in Friday's 116-76 win over Western Kentucky at the State Farm Center in Champaign – though, as usual, there were nits to pick.

It may seem pedantic after another huge scoring display and a 40-point win, but we'll examine a bit of the good and the bad for Illinois (7-1) as it enters a week off ahead of the non-conference finale against UConn (Dec. 4 in Chicago) and then the start of the Big Ten season (Dec. 8 at Minnesota):

1. Illinois' offensive approach was perfect – almost

Andrej Stojakovic was driving, Quentin Coleman was dishing, Stefan Vaaks was doing all the Stefan Vaaks things, and everyone else filled in the gaps. The Illini even made something close to ideal use of Tomislav Ivisic, who mixed in work in the low and high post with perimeter spot-ups. Ivisic finished with just six points and had the lowest recorded usage rate of any Illini, but he had a game-high seven assists and hit two threes, and his touches kept him engaged on the glass (four rebounds in 20 minutes) and as a defender (two blocks).

No notes, right? Ah, there are always notes. In this case, we'd quibble with Illinois' shot selection Friday, particularly early in the clock. Playing with pace makes all kinds of sense for the Illini, and there will be occasional rush jobs anytime a team is pushing tempo. But they are also loaded with scoring weapons and have consistently demonstrated the ability to create offense when they are patient and keep the ball moving.

Western Kentucky presented the most athletic and capable defense Illinois has faced among mid-major opponents, and too often the Illini settled for contested jumpers and weak looks that could have easily been improved with a pass or three. Illinois wound up shooting 18-for-42 (42.9 percent) on threes, but it can mostly thank Ethan Brown's heady shot selection and efficiency (22 points, 4-for-7 on threes) and a comfortable second-half lead for that. There will be nights against suffocating Big Ten defenses when the shots aren't falling, and the Illini had better be willing and able to find the flow and go to secondary offense when the initial looks aren't there.

2. The Illini can't keep falling asleep on the perimeter

Again, the numbers only go so far to support our concerns here, because WKU finished 10-for-30 (33.3 percent) from three-point range. Most coaches would find limiting a team to one three on every three attempts to be solid work on the defensive end.

But too often, the Hilltoppers got clean looks against the Illini – including on many occasions from just one pass away on the ball side. That means Illinois was getting caught in bad rotations, miscommunicating or spacing poorly, and if any of those issues rear their head against UConn a week from now, the Illini will have far bigger things to worry about than whether they can crack the century mark again.

Nov 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the first half against Western Kentucky at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Don't expect instant magic when David Mirkovic returns

Illinois has been saddled with injuries and illness for two years running now, and it has certainly led to lulls and a loss here and there along the way. But, frankly, the Illini have been incredibly fortunate how the breaks have, uh, broken.

Give credit to Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his staff for building rosters with exceptional depth and versatility, and for getting young players prepped and ready to contribute so early in their careers. But let's also acknowledge that timing and serendipity have been pretty kind to the Illini.

A season ago, Ty Rodgers missed the entire season because of a knee injury – but he was coming off a redshirt season and no longer fit Illinois' system. Stojakovic missed some time early on because of injury, and a flu bug bit the Illini at one point, but they were generally at their healthiest in the biggest games. And their reserves were arguably more battle-tested by March because of the additional opportunities they received when the team had been shorthanded.

Sounds a bit like this Illinois season, huh? Even Brown, who broke his nose in six places on Monday, masked up, missed no time and then put on a clinic Friday (eight rebounds and four assists to go with his 22 points).

All of this is to say, Illini fans shouldn't anticipate such a seamless integration once David Mirkovic (foot) is ready to roll. And that time may finally be near: He was in uniform and participated in pregame warmups for the first time this season before the WKU game.

Mirkovic isn't an offensive fulcrum in the way, say, Jeremy Fears Jr. is for Michigan State. But neither is he a bit player who can slip into a narrow role that will have little effect on the machinery of Illinois' offense. Mirkovic has taken very few, if any, meaningful reps with more than half of the Illini roster, and he is a high-usage player who will have kinks to work through and conditioning to bring up whenever he eventually hits the floor.

Not to worry, though: A disheartening loss or two – maybe sooner than expected – won't be an indication that the sky is falling. The six months of a college basketball season is never a straight line, and as we've seen before, Illinois should be better for any zigs or zags over the long haul.