Illinois basketball (5-1) is nearly three weeks deep into its season, and the quick summary is this: The Illini bumbled then battled to a close loss at Texas Tech , which seemingly served as a much-needed lesson given that a week later Illinois blasted Duke by 21 in Durham, North Carolina .

So the Illini are quickly developing – and they’re doing so without star forward David Mirkovic, who is recovering from both offseason foot surgery and a recent appendectomy. The sky truly appears to be the limit once Mirkovic returns, but the question remains: When exactly will that be? Illinois coach Brad Underwood offered the latest on Mirkovic's recovery Sunday:

Brad Underwood offers latest update on David Mirkovic’s recovery

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) is defended by Connecticut Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He was on the treadmill,” Underwood said of Mirkovic. “He had a full heavy-lift workout, which was the first one he’s had since the appendectomy. So he was back in terms of getting a lift and he was sore and all that. His conditioning – he feels like he’s getting better.

“He’s been doing a kind of 1-on-0 workout on the court. So he’s progressing. Said he’s not having pain, and I think he’s got an appointment here on Monday this week. And we'll reevaluate things, but I think he’s on the right path.”

A full lift and improved conditioning are obviously steps in the right direction. But as we’ve said throughout this process, once Mirkovic is technically “cleared” to return to on-court action, it may still be a little while until he’s in game shape.

And Illinois has made it abundantly clear it will be very cautious in this process. At the very least, the appendectomy recovery appears to mostly be in the rearview mirror, which should allow Mirkovic to actively rehab his foot.

“I’ll know probably more after this X-ray and this sort of scan or whatever,” Underwood said of a timetable. “I don’t know what they do. I think right now everything’s just been the buildup to at least trying to get him back to practice. We’re not going to play him until he’s been in practice and performed and got through a whole practice.

“And so I think we’ll have a better idea of what that looks like here after this next round. And I’m not going to even put him through practice until he’s somewhat back in shape and feels like he can get through one.”

The only silver lining is that, in the meantime, other Illini continue to earn quality in-game reps. The wing rotation is suddenly deeper than a millionaire’s pockets. Andrej Stojakovic, who has essentially been Illinois' starting 4, has been forced to improve his rebounding (as has everyone else).

Tomislav Ivisic has flourished while seeing his usage rate elevated. Zvonimir Ivisic has been struggling, but he continues to get ample opportunities to work out the kinks. And forward Jason Jakstys has emerged as a viable reserve option in the frontcourt. Once Mirkovic is back, Illinois is going to be in an enviable position.