Illinois basketball has four freshmen playing big minutes. Three of them – Quentin Coleman, Ethan Brown and Lincoln Williams – are starters. And Zavier Zens, for his part, plays 23.0 minutes per game. Freshman forward Landon Davis, meanwhile, plays just 11.3 (and has appeared in only four games).

And once David Mirkovic returns and Big Ten play gets into full swing, Davis is going to be squeezed even further for playing time. But that's more connected to the exceptional quality and depth of Illini’s personnel rather than a knock on Davis’ abilities. For now, Davis just hasn’t carved out his niche.

Coleman continues to do Coleman things . Brown is an elite spot-up shooter and great connector. Williams provides a different element on defense and the glass . Zens is the embodiment of consistency on both ends (and a great shooter). Davis has shown quite a few flashes, but he just needs to bring it all together into a clear identity. And there’s no reason to believe he won’t do just that in due time.

Brad Underwood on Landon Davis: 'I've got to find ways to get him out there'

Nov 2, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Landon Davis (27) looks to pass as Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward Travis Torain (22) pressures during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Landon’s really good,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Wednesday. “Landon’s a really good player. And I’ve got to continue to find ways to get him out there. Excellent shooter. He is a high-, high-level shooter.

“He’s making a lot of strides defensively. I feel like he’s a guy that will eventually be able to guard five spots. He’s got great feet. He’s got great athleticism. He’s an uncanny shot blocker. And I’ve got to find ways to continue to utilize him.

“And from an offensive side of it, to just jump out there, jump up and make a three. It’s not easy after you’ve been sitting a little bit. And he does that every day in practice. His numbers are very reflective of how good a shooter he is.”

A closer look at Landon Davis' two-way potential

Nov 5, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Landon Davis (27) and Penn Quakers guard Isaiah Carroll (3) vide for a loose ball during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s start with the offense: Landon Davis is shooting a mind-boggling 55.6 percent from deep and hitting 1.3 per game in his four appearances. He has a crisp jumper and shoots it with confidence.

Based on the numbers, the eye test and Underwood’s description of Davis’ shooting in practice, it’s fair to characterize Davis as a quality shooter (despite the small sample size this season and his shooting 28.0 percent from deep as a senior in high school).

The rest of his offense will need some time, though. At 6-foot-9 and just 220 pounds, he needs to build strength. Davis then, not surprisingly, isn’t the most physical player. And he isn’t super-confident putting the ball on the floor. He can be somewhat effective as a cutter, a play finisher and an offensive rebounder, but he is at his best shooting from the perimeter on offense.

On defense, though, his upside couldn't be more apparent. As Underwood said, Davis is mobile. He has great feet, especially for someone with his length. He has that innate ability – a combination of anticipation, timing and instincts – to block shots (0.8 per game in those 11.3 minutes).

Landon gets the block on the way down!



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/BzK2lgD8fj — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 21, 2026

It may be a stretch to say Davis can guard 1 through 5 in the future, but 2 through 5 certainly isn’t out of the equation. The key: Davis needs to bulk up first.

He hasn’t been able to command more minutes because he isn’t quite a dominant defender in any particular matchup. He isn’t strong enough to hold up against most 4s and 5s (especially come Big Ten play). And Davis isn’t quite quick enough to consistently guard 3s (and definitely not 2s).

But he is mobile. And once Davis gets a touch more athletic, adds good bulk to his frame and the game slows down for him (as it typically does for a freshman as they get more reps under their belt), he won’t just be able to survive in most matchups – he should thrive.

Ditto for his offense. We know Davis can shoot it. In time, he’ll be more comfortable driving closeouts. Once he gets stronger, he’ll be more willing to bang around inside – and far more effective.

None of this is to say Davis can't contribute now. In a pinch, he can give Illinois a little tick off the bench. But it’s his ceiling that is so intriguing. If Davis can eventually put it all together, he’ll be yet another success story on an Illini squad full of them.