When Illinois basketball’s Big Ten schedule was officially released back in the offseason, an initial thought was that the Illini wouldn’t be in danger of a pre-New Year's league loss (such as the Nebraska defeat in Champaign a year ago).

Illinois had two easy ones on the docket: at Minnesota (Dec. 8) and vs. Penn State (Dec. 12). Sure, Niko Medved has the Golden Gophers moving in the right direction – but the key word is moving. They aren’t there yet – or so we thought. Seven games into the 2026-27 season, though, Minnesota looks like it may indeed have arrived.

Minnesota basketball is quickly outplaying 2026-27 expectations

Nov 9, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Niko Medved stands on the court during a stop in play against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With three high-major wins to their name – Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and Utah – the Golden Gophers haven’t just been rolling no-name mid-majors. And, not for nothing, all but one of their seven wins have come by double digits (a Bobby Durkin buzzer beater knocked off Cincinnati).

Minnesota has weapons on offense. Guard Isaac Asuma and forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson – the latter of whom poured in 22 against the Illini in Champaign last season – are both averaging more than 15 points.

Kyan Evans, who played for Medved at Colorado State, is back after a one-year stint at North Carolina and running the show quite effectively at lead guard (12.6 points and 6.7 assists). Durkin, the hero against Cincinnati, has been sparking it from deep.

The Golden Gophers are one of the most efficient teams in the country on offense. They rank in the top 30 in two-point shooting (60.7 percent) and three-point shooting (a superb 42.3 percent).

Yet offense isn’t even Minnesota's strong suit. Opponents are managing a meager 25.6 percent from long range. And because Golden Gophers foes take quite a few triples – and miss a lot of them, evidently – there tend to be a lot of long, up-for-grabs rebounds in their games. Yet Minnesota cleans up the vast majority of those misses, for a 74.1 percent defensive rebounding rate (No. 35 in the country).

Overall, the Golden Gophers, who were picked to finish No. 13 in the Big Ten in the unofficial preseason poll, now rank No. 17 in the country in KenPom (and No. 6 in our Big Ten power rankings ).

This isn’t a sneaky-good Minnesota team. The Golden Gophers are just ... good. And the worst part for the Illini: Their strengths are almost custom-made for causing trouble for Brad Underwood’s club.

Minnesota defends the three-point line exceptionally well. Illinois takes a ton of threes. Minnesota owns the defensive boards. Illinois often lives on the offensive glass. Minnesota maintains one of the slowest paces in college basketball. Illinois wants to run.

If the Gophers can just neutralize – not even flip – most of the Illini’s usual advantages, this will be an incredibly competitive game. And considering it takes place at Minnesota – where the Gophers lost just four games in 2025-26, despite finishing well under .500 on the season – this one could be dangerous for Illinois.