Illinois basketball carries a 6-1 record into Thanksgiving, despite having been without star forward David Mirkovic in every game thus far. Freshman phenom Quentin Coleman and veteran wing Andrej Stojakovic have carried the load, while a handful of other freshmen have made an unexpected impact.

The Illini see one more mid-major squad – Western Kentucky – before their date with UConn in Chicago , which will be followed by a pair of Big Ten games. But Friday's contest against the Hilltoppers is hardly a freebie. Illinois coach Brad Underwood explains:

Illinois' Brad Underwood previews Western Kentucky

“[We] get a very, very hard-playing, very, very athletic, very, very good defensive team in Western Kentucky coming in here,” Underwood said. “I think if you look at KenPom, they maybe have one loss scheduled after this game on paper. This is a very, very good basketball team."

It's important to note that Underwood characterizes every Illini opponent with some version of "a very good basketball team." But this time around, it isn't just hyperbole. Western Kentucky ranks No. 99 in KenPom. That’s 10 spots above Northwestern and just two spots behind Penn State.

And defense – specifically the ability to create chaos on that end – is indeed the Hilltoppers’ calling card, as Underwood emphasized throughout his review. WKU is No. 15 in the country in turnovers forced – an area that has been one of Illinois’ few offensive vulnerabilities – at 18.43 per game.

“Extremely athletic, physical,” Underwood said. “They’re very good at what they do defensively. Little guard – [Sharron] Young – is one of the tops in steals in the country. They force a ton of [turnovers]. They’ve had a 23-point lead at Tulsa. They’ve got the [Teagan] Moore kid – is the best player in Conference USA. He reminds me a lot of Marcus Domask in terms of physicality. Can handle it. Can shoot it. Scores in a lot of ways. But this team is driven by their defense. Hank [Plona] does a great job on that end.

“You can’t give them live-ball pick sizes. You’ve got to protect it. A lot of switching. It’ll be very similar to some Nebraska-type defensive rotations, and a lot of switching. They’ll press us some. They’ll play some zone. But definitely a team that is a step up, and that’s not to demean the other teams we’ve played. But just the physicality with which they play. ... They’re handsy. [It] is going to be a good challenge for us.”

It’ll be another intriguing test for the younger members of this Illini squad. Can they limit the turnovers? How do they respond to seeing a variety of defensive looks? Also of note: Western Kentucky is one of the better defensive rebounding teams in the country. That begs another question: Can Illinois still dominate the offensive boards in this one?

Ethan Brown’s broken nose

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ethan Brown (34) drives the ball past Sam Houston Bearkats guard Yoda Oke (1) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Ethan [Brown] broke his nose ,” Underwood said. “Don’t have an update. He had surgery today. Broken in five or six places. So he was having surgery this morning. But wasn’t in a whole lot of pain from his side of things. … So have no update beyond that [on] what the future holds to this point until we get that report back.”

Brown, who is averaging 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals, has started every game for the Illini this season. Underwood says he has “no idea” if Brown will be active vs. Western Kentucky on Friday.

The latest on David Mirkovic

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) is fouled by Connecticut Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“So he’ll do some halfcourt stuff and individual stuff,” Underwood said of Mirkovic. “So they’ve got it all mapped out. The progression, and what he does on the treadmills, what he does on the pools, what he does on the court before he’s live.

“So he’ll do some halfcourt movement stuff today with us that’s not live. So I’m hoping that everything keeps moving forward in a positive way day to day. The biggest thing now is just challenging his conditioning. To get where he’s in better shape than you guys, and able to play for a little bit.”

Mirkovic has been recovering from his foot surgery since back in early August. An appendectomy delayed the process, but now it seems that he just needs to rebuild strength and get his conditioning into a game-ready level.