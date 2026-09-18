3 Biggest Takeaways From Illinois Basketball's 2026-27 Big Ten Schedule

On Wednesday, the Big Ten released conference schedules for the upcoming 2026-27 basketball campaign. We already knew Illinois’ matchups – but now we have the specific dates. And, as expected, there is welcome news and sort-of-scary news. Here are three takeaways from the Illini’s 2026-27 Big Ten schedule:

3 initial thoughts on the Illini's 2026-27 Big Ten schedule

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Illini may have another 10-plus win streak on the horizon

Illinois’ 12-game win streak in 2025-26 – which included Keaton Wagler’s 46-point gem at Purdue – was the regular-season highlight of the campaign. That stretch was also very likely what (in large part) earned the Illini their No. 3 seed as it showed the NCAA Tournament committee exactly what they were capable of at their ceiling.

In 2026-27, Brad Underwood’s club will again have a prime opportunity to rattle off a double-digit win streak. It starts with a visit to Minnesota in the Big Ten opener – the game after facing UConn – and carries past a couple of non-conference foes and then back into league play.

The path is laid out. pic.twitter.com/lD8xU6joIh — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) September 16, 2026

Over a 14 game stretch, the Illini will almost certainly be favored in every matchup (although a trip to Bloomington may be dangerous). Even as the team to beat, it’s extremely difficult to rip off 14 straight wins – hoops is just too volatile on a game-to-game basis – but Illinois will have an excellent chance to win a chunk of games and cement itself at the top of the league heading into February … where this awaits:

The Water-Winter Wonderland state is blitzing Illinois back to back

Michigan State's Divine Ugochukwu, right, meets with Illinois' head coach Brad Underwood before the game on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State and Michigan are viewed as the two primary challengers to Illinois’ quest for a 2026-27 Big Ten title. And after the Illini get their smooth sailing – or as choppy-water-free as conference play can be – before February, they’ll ride smack into the middle of a storm.

It starts with the Spartans, who have knocked the Illini off four games in a row, in Champaign on Feb. 5. Then days later, Illinois packs its bags and travels northeast to Ann Arbor for a matchup with Michigan on Feb. 9.

That two-game stretch may determine the Big Ten title race and, subsequently, could be a key turning point for all three teams’ battle for a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance. The Illini, at the very least, must split those games.

Illinois should have momentum carrying into Big Ten tournament

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the trip to Michigan, the Illini will turn around and face Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana, later that week (Feb. 12). The Boilermakers may not be as strong as years prior, but Matt Painter at home vs. Illinois is a recipe for disaster (Wagler’s masterpiece led the Illini to their first win in West Lafayette since 2020).

But then the waters calm: Northwestern at home, the West Coast road trip – Illinois couldn’t have asked for a better year to face Oregon and Washington – followed by Wisconsin at home, Rutgers on the road and the season finale: Iowa in Champaign.

The Hawkeyes may put up a fight in that final contest – Ben McCollum is a guru and he put together a sneaky-strong transfer class – but the Illini should roll through their final six games and enter postseason play in a rhythm.