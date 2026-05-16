What is Keaton Wagler's NBA Draft Ceiling and Floor in 2026?

By now, pretty much the entire hoops world knows the story – but who doesn’t want to hear it again?



A year ago, Keaton Wagler was a prime redshirt candidate – just ask his parents – heading into his freshman season at Illinois. As a high school recruit, he wasn’t considered among the top 250 players in his class (he ranked No. 261 in 247Sports’ composite rankings). Soon, there were whispers of Wagler being an instant-impact player who was poised to surpass expectations. But as early November crept closer, the whispers turned to full-blown shouts:

“He’s cold, just flat out," veteran guard Kylan Boswell said of Wagler back then . "He’s really, really good."



Illini coach Brad Underwood compared Wagler to former All-American Ayo Dosunmu and described Wagler as a potential one-and-done player – a seemingly outlandish statement for a largely unheralded recruit who had yet to log a minute of floor time as a collegian.

Clearly, the Illini were high on Wagler. But the assumption was only that he would outplay his ranking – not that he would become an All-American in his first season in Champaign.

Fast-forward to a few months later, and Wagler is both an All-American and a one-and-done prospect poised to hear his name called in the top 10 of the 2026 NBA Draft. But how high can he go – and how low might he drop?

What is the highest Keaton Wagler may be drafted in the 2026 NBA Draft?

Mar 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) shoots the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The buzz around this NBA Draft class is almost unprecedented. A mind-boggling six freshmen were named AP All-Americans (15 total players earned that honor), and, mind you, that doesn’t include Kansas’ Darryn Peterson.

Many put Peterson and BYU’s AJ Dybantsa in a tier of their own. From both a pure hooper and potential standpoint, the pair are seemingly in a separate world. Still, although Duke’s Cameron Boozer – who was the Naismith Player of the Year – may not be as flashy, he certainly belongs in that discussion as well. The trio will almost certainly be selected as the top three picks in the draft.

North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson, with his otherworldly size, length and springiness, all of which is amplified by his all-out effort, sits firmly in the next tier all by his lonesome. Expect Wilson to hear his name called with the fourth pick – especially considering his ideal fit with the Chicago Bulls.

Then, it’s wide open. The Los Angeles Clippers own the No. 5 pick, and the organization just so happen can use a player with Wagler’s exact skill set . It's worth noting, though, that Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr. and Houston’s Kingston Flemings may give Wagler a run for his money at that spot.

Wagler’s positional fluidity (his size could allow him to play some shooting guard) may give him a leg up over all other backcourt players left on the board at that point.



Keaton Wagler’s draft ceiling: No. 5

What is Keaton Wagler’s 2026 NBA Draft floor?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) shoots against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Six, seven, eight, nine ... what about 10? How low can he go? Again, the top four in the draft are all but settled. However, the Clippers wouldn’t shock anyone by picking Flemings (or maybe even Acuff). Then the Nets could feasibly take the other.

Michigan big man Aday Mara, who had a spectacular showing at the combine in Chicago, can't be counted out of the top 10 picks. Even Tennessee’s Nate Ament may unexpectedly win over a front office in the top half of the lottery. If either sneaks into the top 10 and both Flemings and Acuff go ahead of Wagler, it would be a mild shock. Still, it’s a real possibility.

But it would be absurd to see Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg, Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr. or Arizona’s Brayden Burries off the board before Wagler. That leaves Wagler with a draft floor of No. 8. Even a slide to that slot, though, would be a surprise.



Keaton Wagler’s draft floor: No. 8