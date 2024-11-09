3 Key Numbers From Illinois Basketball's Win Over SIU-Edwardsville
Illinois cruised to a 90-58 victory over SIU-Edwardsville on Friday at the State Farm Center in Champaign to move to 2-0 on the season.
In their second straight in-state matchup against a mid-major opponent, the Illini rode a well-balanced offensive attack and a stifling man-to-man defense to a comfortable non-conference win.
The Cougars were game and gritty but, for the second straight contest, were outgunned by a Big Ten squad operating out of its own building. On Wednesday, SIUE (1-2) fell to Indiana in Bloomington.
Here are three numbers that tell the tale from the Illinois-SIUE matchup:
2
Freshman phenom Kasparas Jakucionis came up two rebounds short of recording the first freshman triple-double in Illinois history, finishing with 12 points, 13 assists (which tied a freshman record) and eight rebounds. Fortunately for Jakucionis, he has at least 29 more opportunities to turn the trick this season. Between his elite vision and tremendous size at point guard (6-foot-6), which have been on full display in his first two college games, the surprise would be if Jakucionis doesn't register a triple-double at some point in 2024-25.
5
That’s how many turnovers the Illini committed against the Cougars. After the exhibition game against No. 24 Ole Miss, in which Illinois turned it over 22 times, ball security moved up the list of concerns heading into the regular season. But on Friday, the Illini did everything in their power to dispel those worries. Although SIUE may not quite measure up to Ole Miss as a threat, the reduction – first from the total against the Rebels, and then from the 13 turnovers against Eastern Illinois on Monday – is a long step in the right direction.
21
Out of 28 Illini field goals Friday, 21 came via an assist. Led by Jakucionis’ 13, each Illinois starter recorded at least one. Compare that to the 13.3 assists per game last year, and it seems clear that a new chapter has opened in Champaign. Instead of the iso ball of Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask, Illinois is showing more balance, dynamism and ability to cope with matchups and hot hands that suddenly turn cold. Moving the ball quickly, making the extra pass and playing unselfishly, the Illini in this moment look like something out of Dr. Naismith's wildest dreams.