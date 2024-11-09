Instant Analysis: Illinois Basketball Hammers SIU-Edwardsville, 90-58
After a season-opening win in which seemingly everything went their way, Illinois on Friday found the offense to come a little bit slower, the actions to be a little less smooth in Friday's matchup with Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Of course, everything's relative.
After it was all said and done, the precociously talented Illini put another one in the books – a 90-58 win – and looked only slightly less impressive in getting there against the Cougars than they did in the opener against Eastern Illinois.
If the Illini were distracted in any way, it was for good reason: a pregame ceremony celebrating last season Elite Eight run and Big Ten Championship, at which those players and staff still with the team and in attendance received commemorative rings.
But no one asks for their money back if Keith Richards misses a note when the Stone play "It's Only Rock and Roll," and if Illinois missed a beat, it was hardly worth a mention. Again the Illini controlled the offensive tempo in this game, moving the ball deftly, prioritizing good looks and getting shots up quickly, as – again – five Illinois players scored in double figures, led by center Tomislav Ivisic's 18.
Odds – and the Cougars' uncommon size for a mid-major – dictated that the Illini could expect a bit of a comedown from EIU. Yet in most areas, their performance was as good (3-point shooting: 15 of 38 for 39.5 percent) if not significantly better (21 assists against five turnovers) than it had been in the season-opening 112-67 win.
In particular, freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis hooped softly but carried a big stick. Despite taking just three shots from the field, he cut up the Cougars defense, often grabbing boards to create instant transition, and exploring nooks and crannies with pocket passes and no-looks to award teammates with eas buckets. He finished two rebounds shy of a triple-double (12 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists) while tying the all-time freshman single-game high in assists at Illinois.
The Cougars forced Illinois to battle harder on the boards and scrap for more loose balls, and the home team objectively encountered more contested shots and strong bodies in its path than it had against the Panthers.
At the same time, Will Riley – who exploded for 31 in the opener – came down off his cloud ... and still finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Louisville transfer and plastic swingman Tre White was a do-everything revelation, scoring 13, grabbing five rebounds and mucking up the Cougars at every turn as a defender in just 21 minutes of work.
The victory wasn't quite as tidy this time around, but when you have to hunt for nits to pick after a 32-point triumph, you may just be on to something special.