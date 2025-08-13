Illini now

2026 Four-Star Aliou Dioum Narrows His List to Six: Is Illinois Still in the Mix?

Dioum, a 6-foot-10 center with all-around potential, could be a quality fit in Champaign. Are the Illini still in the race for his commitment?

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood gestures after the game against the Duquesne Dukes of the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood gestures after the game against the Duquesne Dukes of the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although Illinois has a pair of 2026 commits in Ethan Brown and Landon Davis, the Illini haven’t exactly been flying high on the recruiting trail lately. A fair share of the highest-rated players targeted by coach Brad Underwood and his staff have cut the Illini from their lists – including 6-foot-10 sharpshooter Quinn Costello.

On Wednesday, yet another Illinois target whittled down his list to six squads. But this time around, Underwood and Co. received some good news: Illinois was featured in four-star center Aliou Dioum's trimmed list – which also included Wake Forest, West Virginia, Mississippi State, UNLV and Syracuse.

Despite the Illini offering Dioum less than a month ago, they clearly have done enough in his recruitment to be one of the programs he is heavily considering. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Dioum, from Scottsdale, Arizona (Bella Vista Prep), is the No. 145 prospect in the country. He has already taken a visit to Wake Forest and Loyola-Chicago, and he has one lined up with UNLV for late August.

Scouting Aliou Dioum

Aliou Diou
Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; CIA Bella Vista (AZ) forward Aliou Dioum (3) against Arizona Compass Prep during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-10 and with great length, Dioum has excellent size and a frame that, while not yet filled out, seems primed to add some muscle. Underwood prizes his jump-shooting big men, and Dioum indeed has a smooth stroke. Although his confidence and consistency aren't full developed yet, Dioum’s form – which is the most telling sign of a shooter’s potential – is nearly picture perfect.

For his size, Dioum has an adequate handle and a top-notch face-up game. He can hit the midrange or put the ball on the deck and attack a defender, taking advantage of his size and nifty footwork. For the time being, Dioum isn’t a game-changing athlete, but his instincts and length allow him to send back shots, and he’s extremely active on the offensive glass.

How Dioum would fit at Illinois

If Dioum were to wind up in Champaign, strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher – who has been dominating headlines this summer – would surely help Dioum quickly pack on muscle while pushing his athleticism to new levels.

Still, it will likely take Dioum’s game some time to catch up. He is good at many things but not great at any – which is often the case for a rising senior in high school. He wouldn’t walk into an immediate role at Illinois, but his combination of shooting, touch around the basket and defensive presence would earn him back-end rotation consideration. In the long-term, though – and perhaps even after just one year as an Illini – Dioum could develop into an integral piece of the puzzle.

More from Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

The Big Question: Where Does Mihailo Petrovic Belong in Recruiting Rankings?

Kylan Boswell Raves About Illinois Freshman Keaton Wagler: 'He's Cold'

Illinois Basketball's 2026 Recruiting Class Taking Shape: Are Concerns Warranted?

Was Losing Morez Johnson Jr. to Michigan a Blessing in Disguise for Illinois?

Illinois Basketball Quick-Hitters: Three Things to Know in Mid-August

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball