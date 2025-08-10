Four-Star Quinn Costello Cuts His List to Six Schools: Is Illinois out of the Mix?
Few prospects tick as many of coach Brad Underwood’s boxes as forward Quinn Costello does. A 6-foot-10 forward that is automatic from deep, Costello has the deadly combination of size and shooting that Underwood desires in every player on his roster.
Also a plus athlete, Costello can impact the game in more ways than just shooting. He is a difference-maker as a defender and as a rebounder, especially on the offensive glass. The Boston native currently holds an impressive 29 offers – 20 of which came within the last 10 weeks, as Costello’s recruitment really heated up during summer AAU ball.
With Costello getting set to enter his final year of high school, he has begun whittling down his list and recently cut it down to six teams. And despite the Illini being one of the earlier squads to the party (they were his 13th offer and third from a Power Four program), Costello elected to cut Illinois from his list. Michigan State, Michigan, Texas, North Carolina, Purdue and Minnesota are the programs that remain in the running for Costello's commitment.
Arguably the biggest stock riser of the summer, Costello was tabbed as the No. 144 recruit in the country (per 247Sports) when Underwood and his staff offered the 2026 recruit back in early June. Now, just over two months later, Costello is listed as the No. 70 player in the nation and as the top-rated player in the state of Massachusetts. (Fellow Illini target and Costello high school teammate Lucas Morillo is third in Massachusetts.)
Although the Illini weren’t featured in Costello's top six, there’s no guarantee they’re fully out of the mix. Between NIL and the transfer portal, high school recruits often alter their lists at the last minute, eventually choosing programs that weren’t even known to be heavily involved with a prospect. That said, while Underwood and Co. may not be fully down for the count, they certainly are on the outside looking in, and have substantial ground to make up if they want to land Costello.