Andrej Stojakovic Eliminates Cal, Narrows Transfer List to Three – Including Illinois
One down, two to go.
That's the math if you're in Illinois men's basketball fan still holding out hope – and wouldn't you be? – that Cal wing Andrej Stojakovic chooses Champaign as his next college destination.
On Sunday, Stojakovic – who has been in the transfer portal for since April 17 – made it official that he won't be returning to Berkley in the fall, posting the following to his X social media account:
Not long after that news came more from CBS Sports college basketball expert Jon Rothstein: Stojakovic has whittled his list of transfer options down to three – including Illinois.
A number of schools were rumored to be in the mix for Stojakovic over the past 10 days, but Illinois and North Carolina have hung around throughout. Oddly, Stanford emerged late and remains among Stojakovic's top three; he began his career with the Cardinal and had a mixed bag of a freshman season in Silicon Valley.
We've already discussed at length how Stojakovic, a high-scoring 6-foot-7 sophomore wing, would fit in with the Illini, particularly as compared to other top targets on the radar of Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his staff. Although he wouldn't be the program's last addition ahead of the 2025-26 season, Stojakovic would likely be the most significant – and perhaps the biggest offseason addition overall for the Illini.
In any case, the wait is seemingly nearly over. Of Stojakovic's transfer choice, Rothstein wrote on his own X account: "A final decision is expected this week."