Illini now

Andrej Stojakovic Eliminates Cal, Narrows Transfer List to Three – Including Illinois

CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein reports that Stojakovic is close to making his final decision

Jason Langendorf

Feb 26, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) looks on against the SMU Mustangs in the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) looks on against the SMU Mustangs in the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

One down, two to go.

That's the math if you're in Illinois men's basketball fan still holding out hope – and wouldn't you be? – that Cal wing Andrej Stojakovic chooses Champaign as his next college destination.

On Sunday, Stojakovic – who has been in the transfer portal for since April 17 – made it official that he won't be returning to Berkley in the fall, posting the following to his X social media account:

Not long after that news came more from CBS Sports college basketball expert Jon Rothstein: Stojakovic has whittled his list of transfer options down to three – including Illinois.

A number of schools were rumored to be in the mix for Stojakovic over the past 10 days, but Illinois and North Carolina have hung around throughout. Oddly, Stanford emerged late and remains among Stojakovic's top three; he began his career with the Cardinal and had a mixed bag of a freshman season in Silicon Valley.

We've already discussed at length how Stojakovic, a high-scoring 6-foot-7 sophomore wing, would fit in with the Illini, particularly as compared to other top targets on the radar of Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his staff. Although he wouldn't be the program's last addition ahead of the 2025-26 season, Stojakovic would likely be the most significant – and perhaps the biggest offseason addition overall for the Illini.

In any case, the wait is seemingly nearly over. Of Stojakovic's transfer choice, Rothstein wrote on his own X account: "A final decision is expected this week."

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Basketball 2025-26 Projected Lineup and Rotation: Live Roster Tracker

Why Illinois Basketball Can't Miss Out on Cal Transfer Andrej Stojakovic

Which Familiar Faces in the Transfer Portal Could Be a Fit for Illinois?

Published
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

Home/Basketball