Why Hasn't Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic Announced 2026-27 Plans – And Will He Return?

On Wednesday night, when Illinois’ Jake Davis , Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic announced their return to the program for the 2025-26 season ( rejoining forces with David Mirkovic ), the instant reaction from Illini Nation was elation . But that was followed by immediate concern.

Sure, four key Illini players may have pledged their allegiance to #TheRetention, but that also meant that one hadn’t: Andrej Stojakovic. Illinois’ second-leading scorer in 2025-26, Stojakovic is arguably the most integral player (Mirkovic being the other) in determining the Illini’s offseason success.

If Illinois manages to keep Stojakovic, the ceiling is a national championship (not to mention a sky-high floor). If not, there will be some retooling necessary via the transfer portal to build another Final Four contender.



So what’s the holdup for Stojakovic?

Why has Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic not announced 2026-27 status yet

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) controls the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tate Sage (24) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The transfer portal window closes on April 21, but that’s unlikely to be a deciding factor for Stojakovic, who spoke in depth about the off-court bond he and his teammates share time and again (as did his teammates and Illini coach Brad Underwood). With the majority of the core returning, it would be a shock to see Stojakovic leave through the portal – especially when the basketball fit is ideal and the Illini appear poised for another deep run.

Another thought is NIL. Are Illinois and Stojakovic trying to find a fair number – and is it affected by any ongoing transfer-portal rumblings that may affect the Illini’s NIL funds? Again, it’s possible – but highly unlikely. Illinois is certainly making Stojakovic a priority, and the program has never been known for being short on money – let alone after a Final Four run.

By process of elimination, that leaves one remaining culprit: the NBA. A 6-foot-7 wing who is an uber-athletic, physical slashing threat, Stojakovic has next-level ability. And after the step he took on the glass and defensively – with the help of a fiery Underwood in his ear – Stojakovic has the tools to build a career in the league.

But how lengthy and prosperous it will be comes down to his perimeter shooting (he hit just 24.4 percent from deep this past season). For now, Stojakovic is listed as the No. 72 player on ESPN’s big board , meaning he is projected to fall 12 spots short of being selected at all in this summer's draft.

That said, with a superb NBA draft combine – both in live events, as well as in shooting drills – Stojakovic could potentially cement himself in the second round. But, again, it would have to be a spectacular showing in which he blew scouts away as a shooter.

His midrange ability and 80-plus percent shooting from the free-throw line over the past two seasons speaks to a certain amount of long-term potential in that regard, and it doesn't hurt that Stojakovic's dad (Peja) is one of the greatest shooters to ever touch a basketball.

Still, Stojakovic would really have to sell scouts on the 2025-26 season being a misrepresentation of him as a shooter. If he's able to, then taking the leap to the NBA is a real possibility.

On the flip side, he could come back to Illinois, prove himself as a shooter in 2026-27, earn more professional security and guaranteed money (rookie wage scale doesn’t apply to NBA Draft second-rounders) all while competing for a national title.

Fortunately for Stojakovic, he can (in a way) do both: He can attend the NBA Draft Combine while maintaining his eligibility. In that scenario, he would get feedback from scouts, see how he stacks up against fellow potential draftees and then make a well-informed decision before the draft withdrawal deadline (May 27).

At the end of the day, though, Illini fans shouldn’t fret. Even in the absence of an announcement, and regardless whether Stojakovic attends the combine, he will very likely be back in Champaign for one more go-round.