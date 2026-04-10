5 Illinois Players Crack ESPN's 2026 NBA Draft Top 100

The No. 1 drawback from winning: retention is difficult. Now, through a couple of days of transfer portal action, it hasn’t been a problem for Illinois, but it’s not the portal that the Illini should fear; it’s the next level. NBA scouts certainly had their eyes glued to the entire NCAA Tournament, which means they got a heavy dose of Illinois as the program made its first Final Four run in 21 years.

Naturally, standout freshman Keaton Wagler is near the top of many boards, while there’s another quartet of Illini players also at least in the discussion for the draft. Here’s where Illinois players landed in the latest ESPN 2026 NBA draft big board:

Five Illini land in top 100 of ESPN's 2026 NBA draft big board

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) shoots against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

No. 81 Zvonimir Ivisic

Down the stretch of the year, Zvonimir Ivisic still made his impact felt on the defensive end, but his skill that had caught the attention of NBA front offices – shooting – tailed off and he finished just 28-for-100 from deep on the year.

No. 72 Andrej Stojakovic

The whole hoops world knows Andrej Stojakovic can get to the rack. Athleticism, strength, footwork, sheer will – you name it, if it’s a skill related to getting to the basket, Stojakovic has it. But his long-distance jumper failed to come around despite an excellent NCAA Tournament, and his draft stock remains down because of it.

No. 66 Kylan Boswell

Fresh out of eligibility, Kylan Boswell is the lone Illini guaranteed to be involved in all things NBA-draft related. His motor, IQ and athleticism have certainly won him suitors in the NBA, but he has the same issue as the previous three Illini: shooting.



He shot just 30.7 percent from deep this past season, which makes it difficult to envision the undersized, below-the-rim guard hearing his name called – although he’s all but guaranteed to earn an undrafted rookie contract.

No. 65 Tomislav Ivisic

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) reaches for the ball against the UConn Huskies during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Starting to see a theme? Shooting is very important to NBA scouts. And Tomislav Ivisic , who had a slump to close out the year, needs that attribute to shine at all times. Without it, he’s a sweet-passing, back-to-the-basket big destined for a career in the G-League or overseas.



With it, he’s firmly in the second round. After shooting just 31.3 percent from long range in 2025-26, Ivisic appears poised to run it back in Champaign and remind scouts what he’s capable of.

No. 5 Keaton Wagler

Efficient and versatile shooter? Check. Positional size? Check. Playmaking? Check. Rebounding and defense? Check and check. Athleticism? Not quite up to NBA standards.



The latter category is the only one keeping Wagler, a supremely gifted all-around player, from being in the discussion as a top-three pick. His consolation prize appears to be the upper half of the 5-10 range.