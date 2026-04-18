Illinois 2026 Recruiting Class Ranking, Breakdown, Takeaways

Brad Underwood moved the needle on his status as a game-manager and silenced the critics en route to a Final Four run for his Illinois squad in the 2025-26 season.



But even if Underwood reaches guru-level brilliance on the sideline, it may never outshine his primary skill as a head coach: recruiting.

Few head men – if any – are better at evaluating talent and then ensuring that talent finds its way to campus. Yet again, Underwood is set to bring in a star-studded group.



The incoming class of 2026, which consists of five high school recruits and one transfer, is ranked as the No. 14 overall class in the country, per 247 Sports . Here is everything to know about Illinois’ incoming class:

Which incoming Illini are competing for rotational minutes?

Dec 9, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

With the final piece of the retention puzzle falling into place on Friday as wing Andrej Stojakovic announced his return for the 2026-27 season, there isn’t much flexibility in the Illini rotation.

That said, there is one player who may be able to crack the rotation: swingman Lucas Morillo . The 6-foot-7 guard/forward can do a little bit of everything. Morillo can shoot, make plays for others, get downhill and he can defend and rebound.

He won’t take much off the table, although his jack-of-all-trades skill set may make it tough for him to demand minutes if he isn’t able to make enough of an impact in any specific realm.

Who is a surefire contributor for Illinois in the class of 2026?

July 19, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Brad Beal Elite Quentin Coleman (1) gestures to a teammate as Team Durant Evans Barning Jr. (7) defends during the Brad Beal Elite and Team Durant game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activity Center. Brad Beal Elite won 91-59. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those wondering where the names Quentin Coleman and Stefan Vaaks were, neither belong in that last section. Coleman, a 2026 guard from St. Louis, will either slot in as Illinois’ lead guard or, depending on how the transfer portal shakes out in the coming days and weeks, serve as the primary back-up to whomever the Illini add .

As for Vaaks, the Providence transfer will be a high-usage player for the Illini and a Day 1 starter. He may even wind up being Illinois’ leading scorer and will undoubtedly be one of the two premier sharpshooters on the squad ( Jake Davis being the other).

Who might be overlooked in the incoming Illini freshman class?

With Underwood and Co. adding five freshmen, there are going to be some redshirt candidates. And although forward Landon Davis may wind up falling into that category, he has an intriguing combination of size (6-foot-8), athleticism and skill that speak to a high upside.

Northwest’s Landon Davis (13) drives down the court to the basket against Waukee on Feb. 3, 2026, at Waukee High School. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He’s lengthy, has some bounce and plays with a motor. Ever wonder why the Illini haven’t found a Ben Humrichous replacement? At least on the defensive end, Davis may be that guy – although not from the jump.



But his physical tools and the effort he plays with suggest he can develop into a high-level, versatile defender. On offense, he is a stellar shooter, solid finisher around the rim and an underrated passer.