WATCH: Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu Slashes for Huge Dunk vs. Bucks
Down 69-57 at the half in Milwaukee on Wednesday, the scuffling Chicago Bulls were in need of a jolt that would help them cut into the Bucks' lead.
They got the jolt – and the run – they needed late in the third quarter, sparked by a three-point-shooting barrage and ultimately capped by an emphatic dunk by guard Ayo Dosunmu to trim the deficit to 93-87 with less than a minute left in the quarter.
As Dosunmu dribbled across the timeline on the right side of the floor, teammate Jalen Smith set a high ball screen to open the top of the key and clear the runway for takeoff.
With the Bucks still setting up their defense, Dosunmu, a former Illini star, took one dribble inside the three-point line and, in seemingly in one motion, accelerated towards the basket and elevated.
Bucks guard AJ Green, positioned at roughly left lane line extended, attempted to give chase when he saw the play developing – but it was too little too late. As Dosunmu blew by and rose for the massive one-handed slam, Green could only slow up to avoid being collateral damage in someone else's poster.
The moment wasn’t enough to shift the momentum in the Bulls' favor, as the Bucks extended their lead in the fourth quarter and closed out a 122-106 win behind a 41-point, nine-rebound, eight-assist performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Meanwhile, Dosunmu finished with a solid showing of eight points (on 57.1 percent shooting), three rebounds, three assists and a steal.
As the first player off the bench and playing big minutes (32 on Wednesday), Dosunmu continues to play a significant role for the Bulls (6-10), who return home Friday to take on the Atlanta Hawks (7-9).