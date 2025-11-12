Ben Humrichous’ Unsung Impact Helped Power Illinois Past Texas Tech
Ben Humrichous may not have filled up the stat sheet in No. 14 Illinois’ win over No. 11 Texas Tech, but anyone who watched closely could see just how valuable he was to the Illini operation. In a game in which the short-handed Illini needed contributions from everyone, Humrichous delivered one of the most underrated and effective performances of his Illinois career.
For much of last season, Humrichous was a lightning rod for criticism among Illini fans. His shooting – Humrichous' calling card when he transferred from Evansville – was inconsistent, and his overall struggles at times overshadowed his contributions (including a team-high 62 threes on a solid 34.3 percentage from behind the arc). But against the Red Raiders, in a matchup Illinois faced without starting center Tomislav Ivisic (and other key rotation pieces), Humrichous quietly showed just how much he has grown in a single offseason.
The numbers don’t jump off the page: three points, one made three, six rebounds. But the context tells a deeper story. Going up against JT Toppin, arguably the best player in college basketball, Humrichous bodied up and may have been the Illini's best one-on-one defender in that matchup. Each of Humrichous' six rebounds came on the defensive end, and each was earned. He consistently boxed out Toppin and other Texas Tech bigs, snatching caroms and creating space for teammates to clean up the glass. Both Humrichous' frame and confidence seemed infinitely sturdier than in other big games a year ago.
Even on the perimeter, Humrichous looked different. Last season, he often struggled to stay in front of quicker wings or handle switches in the post. On Tuesday, he appeared noticeably more comfortable. His footwork was sharper and his rotations were crisp. One sequence in particular stood out: Isolated on an island against Texas Tech star guard Christian Anderson, Humrichous moved his feet, forced a tough mid-range jumper and lived with the result. It was the kind of defensive possession that might have been overlooked over the course of the game but shows the work he has put in over the past year.
There were other countless small moments from Humrichous that swung momentum Illinois’ way. A well-timed help rotation. Getting his hands in passing lanes to deny post entries. A hard screen to free up Stojakovic on the wing. Those are the plays that define winning basketball, and Humrichous was the common denominator in all of them Tuesday.
In a game in which the Illini were undermanned, it was the unglamorous effort plays that separated them from the Red Raiders. While stars like Andrej Stojakovic and Kylan Boswell provided the scoring punch, Humrichous embodied the grit and selflessness that Brad Underwood’s team prides itself on. It wasn’t a flashy performance, but it was exactly the kind of game Illinois needed from a veteran leader – and one who, especially for one night, deserves far more recognition than the box score suggested.