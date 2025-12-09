Big Ten Power Rankings: How Illinois, Michigan, Purdue and Others Stack Up

We’ve already seen some early-season Big Ten action unfold, but we still aren’t quite into the thick of it. (Illinois opens its conference schedule against Ohio State in Columbus on Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m. CT on Peacock.) We’ll have to wait until January before the league slate truly intensifies, but we don’t have to wait to rank the top teams in the league. (Spoiler: We may have a surprise at No. 5.)

Big Ten basketball: The top five

No. 5: Nebraska

Pinpointing the fifth-best team in the Big Ten at this exact moment is a headache-inducing task. Iowa? Nope, just got steamrolled by Michigan State. What about UCLA? We won’t fault the Bruins for that loss to Arizona, but dropping a game to Cal is inexcusable. Wisconsin or Ohio State? Neither has a win better than Northwestern. Hard no. That brings us, by process of elimination, to … Nebraska.

Fred Hoiberg and the Cornhuskers just continue to take care of business: They are quietly undefeated at 9-0, with three high-major wins – the most impressive of which came on Sunday in a 71-50 rout of a Creighton team that entered the season in the top 25. Is it for real or an early-season mirage? Nebraska’s true colors will be revealed in short order with matchups against Wisconsin and Illinois on the docket this week.

Sam Hoiberg powered @HuskerMBB past Creighton with 15 points and 5 assists 🌽 pic.twitter.com/GeI9DrD00r — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 8, 2025

No. 4: Illinois

The typical Brad Underwood-led team: oozing with talent, allegedly loaded with shooters, yet failing to meet the big moments too often. A tough loss to Alabama in Chicago and then a thorough dismantling by UConn and Dan Hurley had Illinois spiraling, but the Illini did manage to get back on track over the weekend.

Despite a season-worst showing on the boards (a 46-31 deficit), Illinois knocked off Tennessee in Nashville and reminded the country of its capabilities when it is all – or mostly – clicking. When the Illini's man in the middle is firing on all cylinders, this team is a nightmare matchup for any opponent. Welcome back, Tomislav Ivisic .

Shoutout to Tomislav Ivisic for the poster tonight pic.twitter.com/9ukbnwyn5L — Armchair Illinois (@ArmchairIllini) December 7, 2025

No. 3: Michigan State

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Duke during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State, essentially the anti-Illinois, rarely boasts the flashiest talent and lately has started most seasons outside the longest lists of theoretical contenders. The Spartans are almost impossible to believe in – until Tom Izzo gives you no choice. A year ago, MSU wasn't expected to compete for a Big Ten title, then won it. Izzo’s club was again overlooked this fall, and now here we are: In early December, Michigan State’s lone loss has come against perhaps the best team in the country in Duke – a six-point blemish that could have gone either way.

With wins by double digits over Kentucky, North Carolina and Iowa, along with another victory against Arkansas, the Spartans are at it again and Izzo is in the midst of another masterclass coaching performance in 2025-26.

No. 2: Purdue

Yes, the Boilermakers just finished a game on the wrong side of history. Purdue’s 81-58 drubbing against Iowa State tied for the worst home loss of all time for a No. 1 team. But here's a news flash: Iowa State is really, really good. Pair that with the Cyclones connecting on unbelievably difficult shots all night (just watch Milan Momcilovic cosplay as Luka Doncic for a full 40 minutes below) and the Boilermakers having an off night for the ages, and the 23-point deficit becomes less of a shock.

Milan was money today 🤑



Milan Momcilovic Highlights vs. #1 Purdue 🎥#Big12MBB | @CycloneMBB pic.twitter.com/AbRaMZiPxC — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) December 6, 2025

The loss can't be completely disregarded – and, for the record, we aren't ignoring it – but there is this: Following Purdue’s 40.7 percent afternoon from the field, which also included 22.2 percent three-point shooting and a worrisome 15 turnovers, guess who still ranked No. 1 in offensive efficiency in the country (per KenPom)? The Boilermakers! That’s how good Purdue is on that end. The defense remains a work in progress, but this club is still a top-tier national championship threat.

No. 1: Michigan

Nov 26, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May reacts in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the 2025 Players Era Festival championship game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Heading into the season, we made our stance abundantly clear: Michigan is very likely the most talented team in the country, and once the Wolverines put it together on defense, they would perhaps be the best team in the Big Ten. Well, what do you know? One month later it appears as though Michigan isn’t just the best team in the conference – but arguably the best team in the country.

How did the Wolverines, who should have lost to both Wake Forest and TCU in November, become this dominant this fast? We have absolutely no idea. Maybe we haven’t been giving Dusty May enough credit.

Either way, though, the reality is the same: Big Blue has won four straight games by 30-plus, two of which came against ranked teams. The Gonzaga win – a game Michigan won by 40 points – is almost incomprehensible. The Zags are ranked third in KenPom after the loss. Yeah, that's how good the Wolverines are.