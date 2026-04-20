Illinois Loses Brandon Lee to the Transfer Portal – Here's What It Means

Nearly a week into the transfer portal window, Illinois hadn’t been dinged by a single portal exit – a relatively rare occurrence for a Brad Underwood-led club, even considering the Illini are on the heels of a Final Four run.

But after guard Mihailo Petrovic cracked open the door with his announcement last Saturday, forward Toni Bilic followed suit , paving the way for beloved Champaign staple Ty Rodgers to announce his portal intentions.

On Sunday, just two days before the portal window officially closes, the Illini lost another piece of the puzzle: former four-star recruit Brandon Lee (per On3's Joe Tipton). Here is how the loss of Lee affects Illinois heading into the 2026-27 campaign:

NEWS: Illinois freshman Brandon Lee will enter the @TransferPortal, per his agent @DanielPoneman of @WEAVE.



The 6-4 guard and former 4⭐️ recruit appeared in 18 games this season for an Illinois team that made it to the Final Four. https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/CsyHb83Rfl — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 19, 2026

How the loss of Brandon Lee affects Illinois

Jan 8, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Brandon Lee (1) drives the ball around Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Lino Mark (2) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Lee earned praise from Illini coach Brad Underwood all season long, playing an important behind-the-scenes role for the Illini in practice, often serving as the opposing superstar in scouting-report preparation – and for good reason.

Lee, a sturdy 6-foot-4 guard, is a talented offensive threat capable of scoring at the rim or beyond the arc. At his next destination, he will undoubtedly be a dangerous weapon. He is a sound spot-up shooter and a forceful downhill threat. Defensively, he is a bulldog who drew an impressive comparison from Underwood heading into the 2025-26 season.

Unfortunately, though, Lee had the misfortune of arriving in Champaign at the same time as fellow freshman Keaton Wagler, and with Kylan Boswell and Andrej Stojakovic mostly dominating minutes at the other guard spot. And given Illinois' new arrivals for next season, Lee might have had trouble cracking the rotation as a sophomore, too.

Stuck in a situation similar to that of former Illini Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (who, it's worth noting, scored a Mountain West Conference-best 20.7 points per game this past year), Lee was likely to be recruited over on a year-to-year basis – either via the portal or high school prospects.

This offseason, it was Illinois reloading with Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks and 2026 recruit Quentin Coleman – both of whom figured to play over Lee, especially the former.

There just isn’t a clear-cut role for a 6-foot-4 shooting guard on an Illini squad that prioritizes positional size. If Lee were an exceptional playmaker or an absolute deadeye from deep, he would have found his way onto the floor, but he falls just a bit short in both departments.

Again, though, he is really talented. It wound up being a lack of fit more so than a shortcoming of ability for Lee. In reality, the dissolution of the Lee-Illini pairing will probably work out best for both parties. Illinois gets an extra roster spot to make another transfer-portal splash or take a flyer on another 2026 high school recruit, while Lee gets to make a home elsewhere and earn legitimate minutes.

Speaking of splashes, expect Lee to make a big one in his new setting. Whether he elects to stay at the high-major level and play for a squad with NCAA Tournament aspirations or hit the mid-major ranks and be a No. 1 option, Lee is going to be a problem.