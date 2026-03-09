Can Illinois Basketball's Keaton Wagler Win the Wooden Award This Season?

On Saturday, Illinois freshman phenom Keaton Wagler found himself on yet another list, this time among the top 15 Wooden Award finalists. In this year’s absurdly stacked freshman class, Wagler was one of six first-year college players to make the cut.

On the season, Wagler is averaging 18.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists on impressive shooting splits of 45.1 percent from the field, 42.0 percent from deep and 81.1 percent from the free-throw line. With Wagler paving the way, Illinois has built a 23-7 record and appears to be firmly on the two-seed line for the NCAA Tournament .

Can Illinois’ Keaton Wagler win the Wooden Award?

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Illinois guard Keaton Wagler (23) drives to the basket past UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

It sort of goes without saying: The Wooden Award – which goes to the top player in the sport – is the most elusive piece of hardware for any individual basketball player to secure. Wagler, despite putting together a stellar season thus far, isn’t even the frontrunner for the player of the year honor in his own conference.

So, long story short: Wagler is not a legit contender for the Wooden Award. There are too many comparable (or arguably better) players – some of whom are with teams that have thus far had more success than the Illini.

That said, the Wooden Award top-15 release does beg another question: Has Wagler locked up a spot on an All-American team?

Is Illinois’ Keaton Wagler an All-American?

Feb 1, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

There are three All-American teams (first, second and third), each with five players on it – meaning 15 total players. In other words, as of now, Wagler appears to be on that list (at least according to the Wooden Award voters).

For some statistical context, Wagler is the seventh-rated player in the country, per EvanMiya. Also, he plays for an Illinois team viewed, as previously mentioned, as a likely two seed in the Big Dance. Although reasonable minds can disagree about impact a team’s success should have on individual awards, it does (and probably should) play a notable role.

So between Wagler’s play and Illinois’ team resume, it’s safe to say the freshman guard is in line to earn All-American honors. How high he can climb, and whether he earns a spot on the first-team – which remains in the cards – is dependent on how Wagler and the Illini fare in the Big Ten Tournament. There's still work to be done.

Wooden Award top-15 finalists from the Big Ten

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Braden Smith, Purdue

Keaton Wagler, Illinois