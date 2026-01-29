CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein Praises Illinois' Jake Davis as an 'Unsung Presence'

A year ago, 6-foot-6 wing Jake Davis arrived in Champaign best known for two things: his three-point shooting ability and his long, luscious locks – perhaps even more for the latter. An instant fan favorite, Davis has been beloved by Illini fans seemingly since his first day on campus, but his impact on the court wasn’t exactly a game-changer for Illinois.

Davis averaged just 3.0 points in 9.4 minutes per game as a sophomore in 2024-25, only occasionally seeing the floor for rotational minutes – usually when coach Brad Underwood’s hand was forced because of injury or illness elsewhere on the roster.

But heading into Davis’ junior campaign, Underwood harped on the value his sharpshooter brought to the team – and made it crystal clear that Davis had carved out a role and was set to play consistent minutes. And both player and coach have so far followed through.

Through 20 games, Davis is playing 16.7 minutes per game and averaging 4.8 points while connecting on 1.4 threes per outing at a healthy clip of 41.5 percent.

Having been thrust into the starting lineup the past two games to make up for the absence of injured guard Kylan Boswell , Davis hasn’t missed a beat: He has averaged 10.0 points and 3.0 triples on 46.2 percent from deep in that short stretch.

Illinois' Jake Davis earns high praise from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein

On the heels of Keaton Wagler ’s 46-point masterpiece at Purdue , the star freshman guard has (deservedly) garnered all the attention, leaving Davis’ quiet brilliance lost in the shuffle – that is, for most not named Jon Rothstein.

On Thursday, ahead of Illinois’ matchup with Washington, Rothstein took to his "Breakfast Buffet" to speak about Davis’ impact during the Illini’s time without Boswell, calling Davis “the unsung presence for Illinois.

“How are the Illini filling the void on the perimeter with Kylan Boswell out of the lineup for the next few weeks due to a hand injury? This guy!" Rothstein said. "People from the periphery will point to Keaton Wagler’s 46-point performance last Saturday at Purdue, and that’s for good reason. But it would be foolish to not acknowledge Davis. The 6-foot-6 wing has stepped in seamlessly to Illinois’ starting lineup following Boswell’s injury."

And it’s not just Davis’ long-distance ability that has been on display; the strides he has made in other areas of the game are also quite apparent.



Davis has turned into a respectable on-ball defender, and his help defense (along with his communication on that end) have helped spur Illinois’ recent defensive growth as a team. His steals and assists are up, and although his rebounding percentages are down just slightly, he has become an expert at high-pointing and tipping caroms out to teammates.

In just one offseason, Davis has leapt from pure shooter territory into a beyond-the-arc sniper who creates second-chance opportunities, plays quality defense and takes nothing off the table.

