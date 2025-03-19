Illini now

Chris Childers Predicts Illinois' Deepest NCAA Tournament Run in 20 Years

The radio host has the Illini flying through their regional and making the trip to San Antonio for a Final Four appearance

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Tre White (22) dribbles the ball while Maryland Terrapins guard Selton Miguel (9) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
With the First Four tipping off Tuesday, another pair of games being played Wednesday and the NCAA Tournament's full field of 64 set for action Thursday and Friday, brackets are being filled out by fans, college basketball experts and practically anyone in America with a pulse.

And with so many of those predictions being posted to social media, nearly everyone has been criticized for their picks – especially those betting the chalk.

Picking a Final Four entirely made up of 1 and 2 seeds seems safe, but it’s quite the opposite. In fact, there hasn’t been a Final Four made up solely of 1s or 2s since 2008, when all four 1 seeds made it.

Still, every year, a shockingly high amount of brackets are filled out with one and two seeds making up the entirety of the Final Four.

Seemingly with that in mind, though, one bracket-filler, Sirius XM sports radio host Chris Childers, included a 6 seed among his Final Four picks, joining a pair of 2 seeds in Alabama and St. Johns, as well as top-seeded Auburn.

And that sixth seed? Illinois.

For Childers' bracket to hold up, the Illini would have to get through the winner of Texas-Xavier, then a slate that would likely mean matchups with Kentucky in the second round, Tennessee in the Sweet 16 and Houston (or possibly Big Ten rival Purdue) in the Elite Eight.

Whether Illinois can get it done is literally anyone's guess, but at least one sports pundit believes the Illini are up for the challenge.

