Coleman Hawkins Celebrates Final Four Run After Helping Fuel Illinois’ Resurgence

Part of what has made this season special for Illinois coach Brad Underwood has been enjoying the program's success with alumni.



On Saturday, that included Coleman Hawkins, who attended Illinois' 71-59 win over Iowa in the Elite Eight. Hawkins played a key role in the Illini's resurgence with Underwood, as he was a freshman when Illinois snapped its seven-year NCAA Tournament drought in 2021.

Having Hawkins in Houston made the Final Four celebration all the more special for Underwood.



"I hope at the end of the day it's not about wins and losses. I hope it's about relationships you make," Underwood said . "And we've had Dain Dainja back, we've had [Marcus] Domask back, all our pro guys back, guys like Trent Frazier. We can do right on down the list. And the calls you're getting, the texts you're getting – that, to me, is what this is about."

Cool moment in the postgame locker room between Ty Rodgers, Coleman Hawkins and AJ Redd. #Illini pic.twitter.com/654cGob1wv — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) March 29, 2026

From an outsider's perspective, some may question why Hawkins is welcome back, given that he transferred out of Illinois to play for Kansas State during the 2024-25 season. That speaks to an interesting dynamic created by the transfer portal.

Illinois fans booed Michigan forward Morez Johnson and held posters depicting him as a clown when he returned to Champaign this season, yet most of the fan base seems happy to see Hawkins with the team. That's not to say fans are wrong for reacting either way, as the situations are vastly different.

Rather, it shows how Hawkins built such a strong relationship with Underwood, his teammates and the Illini fan base, which isn't always the case. Transferring out doesn't have to mean burning bridges with a program, especially in the case of Hawkins, who was happy to see Illinois reach the Final Four after he lost in the 2024 Elite Eight.

"Yeah, it definitely feels like I'm a part of something, but even though I'm not, I am extremely proud of this group," Hawkins told Ryan Baker of CBS Chicago during the Iowa game. "I'm extremely proud of coach Underwood. I've been able to just sit back and really appreciate the opportunity he gave me from a mature standpoint of going somewhere else and just reflecting on the opportunity I was granted.

"So I'm extremely grateful for my time at Illinois, the platform he gave me, [strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher], all the coaches. I'm extremely proud of this group, and I don't want to make it about myself, but I am an Illini. We're celebrating, and I'm extremely proud of this group. And I'm not satisfied, though. I want to see a national championship. I'll be there."

Hawkins ended his four-year Illinois career with All-Big Ten honors, 82 starts, 126 games, 979 points, 581 rebounds, an Elite Eight run, two conference tournament titles and a Big Ten Championship, cementing himself as a integral part of the program's turnaround.

"Coleman, no one loves Illinois more than Coleman Hawkins," Underwood said. "And when you're a part of our family, it doesn't matter if you leave. It doesn't. You helped us win games, and no one helped us more than Coleman. Four years of NCAA Tournaments. I'm as proud of him as I am anybody. He didn't get to experience this part of it – he was close – but he helped us get here."