EA Sports NCAA Basketball Game to Return: Top Five Illini We Missed Playing With
On Tuesday, EA Sports announced the return of its classic college basketball video game series. Not since 2009 – when NCAA Basketball 2010 was released – has a new college hoops game been released by the gaming giant.
But the recent return of EA Sports' college football title has sparked an online push for the company to run back its basketball game. According to The Athletic, EA Sports is targeting a 2028 release date for a new NCAA Basketball game, meaning fans will have to wait another three years before they can enjoy an updated title.
In the nearly 20 years between the most recent and next NCAA Basketball entry, fans and gamers were denied playing with some electrifying players. In EA’s new edition, perhaps an NBA 2K-like feature will be offered that allows users to tap into All-Time teams. For the time being, we can only discuss what might have been – and offer our top five Illini who we missed playing with in the game.
*Must have played after 2010 to be eligible.
No. 5 Andre Curbelo
The New York native played only two seasons in Champaign, but Curbelo left a lasting impact. A true magician with the basketball, Curbelo would have maxed out every passing and ball-handling badge in the game. With blazing open-court speed and plenty of finishers sharing the court with him, Curbelo would have been a ball to control in an EA college hoops game.
No. 4 Andrej Stojakovic
Yes, we know this is cheating given that Stojakovic has yet to suit up in orange and blue. But it’s hard to imagine an athletic downhill threat with the ability to hit long range bombs, pull-ups and fadeaways that Illini fans wouldn’t want to use to try breaking the NCAA single-game scoring record.
No. 3 Ayo Dosunmu
Dosunmu enjoyed a decorated career at Illinois, and he was arguably the program's most impactful player over the past two decades. But his game was midrange-oriented and was dependent on downhill creativity – neither of which are easy (or all that fun) to take advantage of on the sticks. Still, putting Dosunmu in an iso situation before crossing up a Big Ten defender for a nasty pull-up wouldn’t be a bad way to spend a Friday night.
No. 2 Kofi Cockburn
A Shaq-like force at the collegiate level, Cockburn would be dominant in video game form. Who wouldn’t have a good time putting the big 7-footer on the block, before double-tapping X (or square for you PlayStation fans) to drop-step and detonate a defender at the rim – maybe Zach Edey or even Morez Johnson Jr., if you’re feeling ornery?
No. 1 Terrence Shannon Jr.
You can see the vision. TSJ jumping the passing lane before throwing down a thunderous jam that blows the roof off the State Farm Center. Or, an in-and-out cross into a step-back to win the game. In the halfcourt or transition, Shannon’s video game avatar would be – just as he was – a highlight waiting to happen.
Honorable Mentions: Brandon Paul, Ray Rice, Kendrick Nunn, Coleman Hawkins.