Illinois Hosts Class of 2026 Guard Ethan Brown on Official Visit: What to Know
On Monday, class of 2026 prospect Ethan Brown made his official visit to Illinois. A 6-foot-4 combo guard from Missouri, Brown is the No. 144 prospect in the country and sixth-best player in his state, according to 247 Sports.
Here’s what to know about Brown and his visit:
Third 2026 prospect to visit
Brown joined 6-foot-8 wing Alex Constanza (December of 2024) and 7-foot-3 international recruit Luigi Suigo – who came to Champaign back in February – as the only 2026 recruits to officially visit Illinois' campus. It's worth noting that wing Colin Rice was originally slated to visit Illinois on the same day as Brown but committed to Nebraska last week.
Brown added Illini offer less than a month ago
Back on July 1, less than a month before Brown's visit, Illini coach Brad Underwood and his staff formally extended him an offer. Clearly, there was a sense of urgency from both parties to get Brown on campus quickly.
Illinois is Brown’s lone high-major offer
Although Brown made a visit to Iowa on July 16, he has yet to pick up an offer from the Hawkeyes and first-year head coach Ben McCollum. His six other offers come from mid-major schools – the majority of which compete in the Missouri Valley Conference.
What it all means
It could be argued that the Illini are in prime position to land Brown, who was lined up for a campus visit in a swift manner and so far has no other Power Four offer. But there’s a key caveat: his route to playing time in Champaign is murky.
Although he’s certainly a talented shooter, Brown doesn’t currently possess the athleticism necessary to play big minutes at the Big Ten level. Although there’s no question he would have an opportunity to develop into a solid player at Illinois, he would be more likely to play right away at a mid-major program.
Yet the Big Ten is always an enticing draw, as is winning at the highest level – something the Illini have had nailed down for some time now.