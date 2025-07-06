Illinois Basketball Offers Class of 2026 Combo Guard From Missouri
Over the past week, Illinois has largely been pursuing little-known prospects, which is a bit of an unexpected twist for a program that is teetering on the edge of powerhouse status.
The Illini's pursuit of an unranked rising junior – hello, Marlon Martinez – was already a surprise, but the idea that coach Brad Underwood and his crew would have an interest in chasing an unranked rising senior is even more far-fetched. But that’s exactly the case, as unranked class of 2026 combo guard Ethan Brown recently picked up an offer from Illinois.
The 6-foot-4 Missouri native attends Rolla High School and plays his AAU ball for Gateway on the New Balance P32 Circuit. For the time being, Brown remains unranked by all major recruiting platforms (247Sports, On3 and ESPN).
As is usually the case for recruits of interest at Illinois, Brown is a deadeye from three-point range. Constantly seeking his shot, and with a lightning-quick release, Brown seems to always find ways to get an open look. He supplements his shooting ability with a variety of floaters and excellent overall touch around the rim. Brown doesn’t possess eye-opening athleticism, either vertically or laterally, but he does an adequate job of bridging the gap with his crafty handle and solid change of pace.
Thus far, Brown holds seven Division I offers, although the Illini offer remains his only one from a Power 4 program. (He recently took an unofficial visit to Iowa, where the Hawkeyes have yet to extend an offer.)
Given the eye for talent at Illinois, don’t be surprised if Brown quickly begins to creep into national rankings and pick up both interest and offers from other high-major programs. But with Illinois entering the picture so early (all things considered), it’s safe to say the Illini should be one of the favorites when Brown ultimately makes his choice.