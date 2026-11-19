After marching into Cameron Indoor Stadium and dismantling one of the best teams in college basketball, Illinois (4-1) will return home with considerably less intimidating company awaiting it.

The Illini will host Eastern Illinois (1-5) on Friday (8 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network) at State Farm Center. Although this matchup doesn't carry nearly the same prestige as Tuesday's showdown in Durham, it presents an opportunity for Illinois to build on arguably its most impressive performance of the young season.

Eastern Illinois at a glance

The Panthers are led by sixth-year head coach Marty Simmons, who has yet to put together a winning season in Charleston. Eastern Illinois finished last season 13-20, including an 8-12 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Things haven't gotten much better this season, although, to be fair, whoever put together Eastern Illinois' non-conference schedule didn't exactly do Simmons any favors.

The Panthers have already suffered losses to Indiana, Iowa, Notre Dame, Purdue Fort Wayne and Vanderbilt, with their lone victory coming against Division III Blackburn College. Their most recent outing was a 96-50 thrashing at the hands of Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

The Panthers on the court

Key players

The most dangerous offensive weapon for the Panthers is senior forward Gavin Welch. The 6-foot-6 sharpshooter is averaging 12.2 points while connecting on a ridiculous 48.8 percent of his three-point attempts. Welch knocked down 17 triples over three games last week, earning OVC Newcomer of the Week honors.

Gavin Welch from @eiubasketball has been named the @OVCSports Newcomer of the Week (Nov. 16).



Welch knocked down 17 3-pointers over the course of 3 games shooting 51.5 percent.



He scored 20-plus in the final two games of the week



Release🏀👀⬇️https://t.co/UMpHLFELTT pic.twitter.com/1Pn7TOoTS6 — Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) November 16, 2026

Another player worth monitoring is 7-foot center Tanner Vogel, who is averaging 10.2 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds. Vogel scored 16 points against Vanderbilt and gives the Panthers some much-needed size against Illinois' massive frontcourt.

Additionally, Demar Burton is averaging 14.0 points on 63.6 percent shooting from the field, although he has missed the past three games.

Offense

The Panthers operate out of a four-out, one-in offense that features plenty of off-ball movement and ball screens. Eastern Illinois isn't afraid to let it fly from beyond the arc and incorporates several pick-and-pop actions to generate open looks from three-point range.

Tanner Vogel scored 16 points to lead @eiubasketball against No. 15 Vanderbilt.



EIU was tied 18-18 with just over nine minutes to play before the Commodores pulled away for the 96-50 win



EIU back in action Friday at No. 8 Illinois



Recap🏀👀⬇️https://t.co/dx1Y7JsTnH pic.twitter.com/SmBS3rPk4g — Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) November 18, 2026

Overall, it's a fairly conventional college basketball offense that shouldn't present anything Illinois hasn't seen before. As long as the Illini communicate effectively on ball screens and stay disciplined with their defensive rotations, the Panthers should have a difficult time generating quality looks.

Defense

On the other end of the floor, the Panthers primarily employ a man-to-man defensive scheme. Although Eastern Illinois has a seven-footer anchoring its defense, it lacks size elsewhere on the court – a deficiency that has been glaring against power-conference opponents.

The Panthers have struggled mightily to keep opposing teams out of the paint, which has made it difficult for them to remain competitive against superior competition. Against an Illinois squad that boasts tremendous size across virtually every position, Eastern Illinois could be in for another long night defensively.

Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois matchup

The biggest concern for Illinois on Friday might simply be avoiding an emotional letdown following Tuesday's monumental victory. The Illini have an overwhelming advantage in size, athleticism and talent, and should have little trouble imposing their will on the Panthers.

RECORD NIGHT AT CAMERON.



Andrej racks up a career-high 46 points, sets Cameron Indoor Stadium new opponent scoring record and ties for second-most points in a game in Illinois history. pic.twitter.com/x8rBUgl1pG — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 18, 2026

Head coach Brad Underwood should also have an opportunity to give some of his younger players extended minutes and further develop his rotation. If the Illini bring even a fraction of the intensity they displayed in Durham, this one should be over well before the final buzzer.