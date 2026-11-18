The notion of No. 10 Illinois basketball (4-1) toppling No. 5 Duke (3-2) seemed to be a pipe dream entering Tuesday's game in Durham, North Carolina . So beating the Blue Devils by 21 points in Cameron Indoor Stadium? That would have been laughable. Yet that’s exactly what the Illini did, dominating Duke in every facet of the game and rolling to a 99-78 upset .



Here’s what coach Brad Underwood had to say after the win:

Brad Underwood on Illinois’ rebounding dominance

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood before tip-off of a game with the Sam Houston Bearkats at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Plus-20 on the glass,” Underwood said. “Most nights when you’re plus-20 on the glass, you’re going to win. I liked our effort. We had to fight through [Tomislav Ivisic’s] early foul trouble. And I thought [Zvonimir Ivisic] and Jason Jakstys all were very effective. In fact, Jason had a huge offensive tip-in.”

We thought rebounding might swing this game . And after Illinois’ halfhearted effort on the boards in a loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, it seemed as though that department favored Duke. Oh, how a week can change things. These Illini were hardly recognizable.

They took it to the Blue Devils for 40 straight minutes. Man for man, Illinois was the more physical team – and it revealed itself quite apparently on the glass, a 54-34 Illini advantage.

The difference between the Duke win and Texas Tech loss

Nov 10, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood on the bench in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Bad News Bears moment didn’t happen tonight,” Underwood said. “We melted at their place, at [Texas] Tech. I think just the experience. I think going through those things. I thought we were very decisive in our decision-making. Much better defensively, in terms of executing a game plan.

“So I think it was a combination of a lot of things. And guys just being in a rough environment and things got going sideways. We couldn’t get a stop in Lubbock. And even in the second half tonight when they made their run … we didn’t lose our composure.”

Illinois started three freshmen in Lubbock – and did so again at Duke. Even the most poised first-year players are going to be shaken by a chaotic road environment in moments, and that proved to be the case with the Illini against the Red Raiders. Not on Tuesday night, though.

Duke made a run and cut the lead to 12 in the second half. Between worrisome foul trouble in Illinois’ frontcourt and the Blue Devils’ momentum, things seemed poised to get scary in a hurry. Instead, the Illini took a deep breath, rallied and pushed the lead back to 20-plus.

To do that with five freshmen playing minutes – including three playing significant roles – is a testament to Illinois’ surprisingly quick growth in terms of mental fortitude.

How the Illini offense has transformed since last season

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) receives a hug from head coach Brad Underwood during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There’s no ball screens,” Underwood said of Illinois’ offense. "Keaton [Wagler’s] was almost all ball screens. And it suits this team. It’s downhill. [Andrej Stojakovic is] a load. He’s very talented in that area. And we really did it without shooting the basketball very well.

“But he and Quentin [Coleman], Stefan Vaaks, Zavier Zens, Lincoln [Williams] are all very, very good – Ethan [Brown] – they’re tremendous at playing downhill and creating those opportunities."

Andrej Stojaković had his way with No. 5 Duke on the road 😮‍💨🔥



46 PTS | 14-21 FG | 2-3 3PT | 6 REB |34 MIN



His 46 points are the most ever scored by an opposing player at Cameron Indoor 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nJ5xkVIoyw — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 18, 2026

How can you quibble with the head coach of college basketball's top-rated offense in two straight seasons? Especially after he and his staff casually overhauled said offense and, five games into the season, the result is 99 points and a win in Durham?

At the same time, is the clear-out-and-let-me-go-to-work offense really the best system? Of course it is when Stojakovic is going for 46 points. On other nights ... who knows? We’ll just have to find out.

Brad Underwood on playing freshman Zavier Zens big minutes

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zavier Zens (22)during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’s really good,” Underwood said of Zens . “Most of the Duke people will know his cousin was a pretty good player here in Kon [Knueppel]. Very similar. He’s an excellent shooter. But he does everything right. He’s practiced basketball the right way for a lot of years. And he knows what it looks like. And he’s unflappable. So I’ve got tremendous trust – which I think shows in the minutes he’s playing.”

Zens finished with three points (1-for-5 from the field), eight rebounds and two steals. But set aside the box score for a moment. As Underwood said, there’s a reason Zens played as much as he did (31 minutes).

He truly was a difference-maker on defense. And his contributions often came when it really counted. Zens had one superb steal in the paint at a key point in the first half. He was a monster on the boards when David Mirkovic was out and Tomislav Ivisic was MIA. Zens' shot is going to fall. That isn’t a worry.

If he can continue to bring this level of production on defense and the glass, there’s no reason he shouldn’t consistently play 20 minutes or more. He just takes absolutely nothing off the table.

Brad Underwood on Illinois’ defensive game plan at Duke

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood (right) talks to guard Lincoln Williams (1) during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Underwood called Duke and "elite" cutting team, and it was clear given Illinois' heavy doses of zone defense and sagging off lesser shooters that the priority was to take that aspect of the game away from the Blue Devils.

“I thought that the one thing that we had to do was take away their slips," Underwood said. "We were very concerned about [Dame] Sarr and his corner cutting. [Cayden] Boozer is a terrific rebounder. [Caleb] Foster is a terrific rebounder. Dame is.

“All of those guys go. … We knew we were going to have a size disadvantage with [Joaquim Boumtje] Boumtje in the lineup. I felt like, if he posted us, great. If he stayed on the perimeter, we were OK. And our guys did a good job in gaps. And we did a good job creating some opportunities off that – which, taking away layups helped.”

Perhaps the most overlooked part of Illinois’ night was the defense. Duke shot just 37.5 percent from the field and only 22.5 percent from deep. Nothing was easy for the Blue Devils. The Illini made sure of it.

They defended exceptionally well in one-on-one situations. And, for once this season, the Illini moved as a cohesive unit off the ball.