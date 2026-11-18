Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball Throttling Duke
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Apparently, nobody told Illinois that it was supposed to lose on Tuesday night. Entering one of the most hostile environments in college basketball, No. 10 Illinois was given a chance against No. 5 Duke by very few. The Blue Devils had won 35 consecutive home games, and memories of Illinois' embarrassing 43-point loss to Duke two seasons ago were still fresh.
Well, consider those demons exorcised.
The Illini marched into Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday and thoroughly dismantled the Blue Devils, 99-78, improving to 4-1 on the season and securing one of the most impressive victories of the Brad Underwood era.
Andrej Stojakovic was simply ridiculous. The senior poured in a career-high 46 points on efficient shooting, recording the highest-scoring performance by a visiting player in Cameron Indoor Stadium history. Apparently, Duke's defense was just as interested in watching Stojakovic make history as everyone else.
And then there was Quentin Coleman. The freshman Coleman looked like anything but a player in just his fifth college basketball game, finishing with 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists. The Illinois duo of Coleman and Stojakovic nearly outscored the entire Duke roster, combining for an absurd 73 points.
Every time the Blue Devils threatened to make things interesting in the second half, Illinois had an answer. Even with its frontcourt dealing with foul trouble, the Illini refused to relinquish control.
Perhaps equally shocking was that Illinois suddenly remembered how to shoot free throws. Just one week removed from a disastrous performance at the charity stripe against Texas Tech, the Illini knocked down 31 of their 39 attempts.
For an Illinois squad that had yet to prove itself against elite competition this season, Tuesday's performance was a resounding statement. Underwood's group didn't just beat a national championship contender on its home floor – it made it look relatively easy.
The Illini will return to Champaign to face Eastern Illinois on Friday, when they will unveil their Final Four banner from last season.
But after what transpired in Durham, the Illini faithful are already dreaming of another trip to the Final Four. And, as expected, they weren't shy about expressing their excitement on social media.
Some pessimism
Punch 'em in the mouth
Andrej with a filthy move
Offense struggling early
This ain't football, Z
Stojakovic taking over
Illini quick run
An unreal first half
Here comes the Duke push
The kid is special
Frontcourt is struggling
Thank you, Dame Sarr
More Andrej love
Some questionable fouls
Best duo in the country
Not every Illini is in flow state
Duke in tears!
Feeling right at home
Hello, Quentin Coleman
Still missing Mirk
Tell 'em, Jon
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.