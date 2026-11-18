Apparently, nobody told Illinois that it was supposed to lose on Tuesday night . Entering one of the most hostile environments in college basketball, No. 10 Illinois was given a chance against No. 5 Duke by very few. The Blue Devils had won 35 consecutive home games, and memories of Illinois' embarrassing 43-point loss to Duke two seasons ago were still fresh.

Well, consider those demons exorcised.



The Illini marched into Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday and thoroughly dismantled the Blue Devils , 99-78, improving to 4-1 on the season and securing one of the most impressive victories of the Brad Underwood era.

Andrej Stojakovic was simply ridiculous. The senior poured in a career-high 46 points on efficient shooting, recording the highest-scoring performance by a visiting player in Cameron Indoor Stadium history. Apparently, Duke's defense was just as interested in watching Stojakovic make history as everyone else.

ANDREJ STOJAKOVIC VS. DUKE TONIGHT:



46 POINTS

6 REBOUNDS

66.7% FG pic.twitter.com/Amy9MutBVD — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 18, 2026

And then there was Quentin Coleman. The freshman Coleman looked like anything but a player in just his fifth college basketball game, finishing with 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists. The Illinois duo of Coleman and Stojakovic nearly outscored the entire Duke roster, combining for an absurd 73 points.

Every time the Blue Devils threatened to make things interesting in the second half, Illinois had an answer. Even with its frontcourt dealing with foul trouble, the Illini refused to relinquish control.

Perhaps equally shocking was that Illinois suddenly remembered how to shoot free throws. Just one week removed from a disastrous performance at the charity stripe against Texas Tech, the Illini knocked down 31 of their 39 attempts.

Quentin Coleman vs Duke Tonight..



27 PTS (6-14 FG, 2-7 3PT, 13-15 FTs)

8 REBS

4 AST

3 STLS



Is he in our top 5?? pic.twitter.com/Mo2NCnKwBi — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) November 18, 2026

For an Illinois squad that had yet to prove itself against elite competition this season, Tuesday's performance was a resounding statement. Underwood's group didn't just beat a national championship contender on its home floor – it made it look relatively easy.

The Illini will return to Champaign to face Eastern Illinois on Friday, when they will unveil their Final Four banner from last season.

But after what transpired in Durham, the Illini faithful are already dreaming of another trip to the Final Four. And, as expected, they weren't shy about expressing their excitement on social media.

Some pessimism

Is it realistic or pessimistic to think Illinois could lose by double digits tonight against Duke? #illini — ILLINI GIRLIE (@IlliniGirlie) November 17, 2026

Punch 'em in the mouth

Hey #Illini...send Duke a message tonight. Take their 30-something home win streak and kick their ass.



Send the country a message. Illinois basketball needs an identity again. — Tim Froehlig (@TFroehlig) November 18, 2026

Andrej with a filthy move

Andrej Nice with it#illini — Wyatt McGeary (@Wyatt_McG) November 18, 2026

Offense struggling early

First media time out…



- need to see more ball reversals on offensive end



- pick and pop is there if they can run more ball screen action



- need to get back and matched up defensively #Illini 🔶🔷🔶🔷 — #10 Nick Robert 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@The_Sports_Dr1) November 18, 2026

Bad shot selection from the #Illini has turned into extra opportunities for the Blue Devils. Illinois hasn't scored in the last 2:24 and is 2 for its last 11. The Blue Devils lead the Illini 8-7 with 13:54 left in the first half. — Evy York (@evy_york2) November 18, 2026

Illinois is moving and defending much better so far tonight.



The offense on the other hand…. In for a dogfight tonight at Cameron Indoor!! #Illini — Grant Dahlstrom (@GrantDahlstrom) November 18, 2026

Illinois is having success going to the rim??



Time to jack up 3 step back 3s!! #illini — Champaign Problems (@ChiefIlliniVic) November 18, 2026

This ain't football, Z

That's just a dumb play by Z. Can't have your arm that high. #Illini — T.J. Carson #177331 (@toonboy92484) November 18, 2026

Big Z what are you doing dude? #Illini — Patrick O’ Dowd; #1 Chairshot Villain (@WrestlngRealist) November 18, 2026

Alright I’ve seen enough from Big Z



Atrocious decision to elbow that guy#Illini — Josh Agrest (@OhMyJosh22) November 18, 2026

Beyond stupid by Big Z. Beyond stupid. Very tired of his nonsense. #illini pic.twitter.com/q1Zcap7Y3c — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) November 18, 2026

Stojakovic taking over

Another tough finish from Stojaković, and he's up to 8 points with about 12 minutes to go in the first half to lead all scorers. #Illini — Evy York (@evy_york2) November 18, 2026

Andrej Stojakovic continues to get downhill whenever he wants. #Illini — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) November 18, 2026

Illinois playing some good defense along with Stojakovic going nuclear so far. Leading by 4 going into this timeout. #illini — Drew Schweitzer (@drewschweitz) November 18, 2026

Illinois playing some good defense along with Stojakovic going nuclear so far. Leading by 4 going into this timeout. #illini — Drew Schweitzer (@drewschweitz) November 18, 2026

Andrej is in takeover mode and I’m obsessed #Illini — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) November 18, 2026

Stojakovic is going to have 50. Send the house on him, then we take advantage outside the arc. #Illini — Champaignful Sports (@PaignfulSports9) November 18, 2026

Stojakovic acting like this at the hoop....AND from range? I mean, WOW #illini — Elliot Casey (@ElliotCasey3) November 18, 2026

Andrej Stojaković needs to be in All-American talks man… — Coleman Hawkins (@colehawk23) November 18, 2026

Andrej looks like an NBA player in college right now — Bob Zuppke (@BobZuppke) November 18, 2026

Illini quick run

An unreal first half

As good of a half as I've seen the Illini play in the last 40 years.



Don't know how the game will end, but the defense & the team cohesion on the road at Cameron (including freshmen) without Mirk & Jake has been impressive.



Now, attack Duke like it's 0-0.#Illini #Illinois — Mike Cagley (@MikeCagley) November 18, 2026

#Illini lead Duke 42-32 at halftime 😳



20 burger for Andrej Stojakovic before the break pic.twitter.com/yyu0wKV124 — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) November 18, 2026

I must say, I did NOT see this coming. #Illini up 10 at half AT Duke! — Brandon Bender (@brandonmbender) November 18, 2026

#Illini lead by 10 at the half. They out-rebound Duke by 7 and dominate them 20-8 in the paint.



Andrej and Quentin leading the way with 20 and 10.



Let’s. Go. — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) November 18, 2026

#illini what a first half! Let’s close it out. — Real Dan Man 🇺🇸 (@Real_Dan_Man) November 18, 2026

Here comes the Duke push

New challenge for our young guys coming. Weather the storm in the second half. #illini — Gucci Coochie (@coochiekombucha) November 18, 2026

Will be interesting to see how the freshmen handle the game pressure when Duke punches back #Illini — Josh Mundt (@mundtdog16) November 18, 2026

The kid is special

Maybe the best sequence of the 1H...Quentin Coleman absolutely nails as the Crazies get loud



Knockdown from the corner then takes a charge #illini pic.twitter.com/Pcn2m88wzS — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) November 18, 2026

One of the biggest frontlines in the sport and Quentin Coleman comes up with the board. He might be the biggest uniter of Eye Test™️ x Spreadsheet FC of this generation. pic.twitter.com/WuPcRaDcYJ — Riley Davis (@Riley_Davis3) November 18, 2026

Quentin Coleman is SERIOUS!!! I love kids that are fearless and compete at a high level regardless of the environment — Ty Moore-Johnson (@KingMuhneyy12) November 18, 2026

Quentin Coleman is moving me more than Ngongba — Kingston_Dyson_RAPM (@atlhawksenthu) November 18, 2026

Quentin Coleman is so special. The hardest playing freshman I’ve ever seen. — Austin Burklund (@AB1132) November 18, 2026

Don't confuse Quentin Coleman’s slight frame for a lack of physicality. Frequently seeks out and embraces contact as a driver and a rebounder. pic.twitter.com/LotqSZe6Hh — Latif Love (@realLatifLove) November 18, 2026

Frontcourt is struggling

We would be up 20 if we had just average play from the 5 spot. #illini — Matt Francesconi (@mfrancesconi25) November 18, 2026

Big Z is 4-44 from deep now. #illini big men fouls are racking up — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) November 18, 2026

Now Big Z picked up his 3rd. Disaster start to the 2nd half for the #Illini — Illini Tribute | Hoops (@IlliniTribute) November 18, 2026

Thank you, Dame Sarr

Dame Sarr picks up a T and Stojakovic just goes off right after. Illinois 51 Duke 35 early 2H, Illini +8 looking real comfy #Illini #CBB — Sharp Picks Daily (@sharppickdaily) November 18, 2026

More Andrej love

Andrej making a case for 1st team All-American tonight. #Illini — T.J. Carson #177331 (@toonboy92484) November 18, 2026

Andrew Stojakovic is a baddddd mannnn…. #Illini — Grant Dahlstrom (@GrantDahlstrom) November 18, 2026

Stojakovic is in a zone 👀 #Illini — Ben Johnson changed my life (@coleyhiles1) November 18, 2026

Stojakovic just looked at the Illinois bench and hit the Cristiano Ronaldo "calma calma" after that offensive rebound and and-one. Ice cold. #illini — Elliot Casey (@ElliotCasey3) November 18, 2026

Some questionable fouls

Staying vertical doesn’t matter at Duke — K Ducey (@illiniduce) November 18, 2026

Jakstys was straight up there. Refs won’t let this get too far away for Duke. This game will be close down the stretch #illini — 99th Percentile Dick (@99thpercentdick) November 18, 2026

Best duo in the country

Quentin Coleman are you serious?!?!?



The #Illini freshman finishes through the foul and has a message for my camera afterwards.



Illinois lead is now up to TWENTY-ONE in Durham. pic.twitter.com/PqeZmbS7TK — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) November 18, 2026

It's been a full offensive takeover from Stojaković and Coleman. The duo has 54 points combined, while no other #Illini has more than 3. — Evy York (@evy_york2) November 18, 2026

Quentin Coleman is a DAWG among dogs. Andrej Stojakovic is an All-American. That is all. #Illini — Nathan Hoffman (@Milenatehoff) November 18, 2026

Coleman and Stojakovic are playing out of their minds! #ILLINI — Collin Brewer (@Cbrew80) November 18, 2026

Not every Illini is in flow state

Vaaks and Big Z shots are just broke. #illini — Real Dan Man 🇺🇸 (@Real_Dan_Man) November 18, 2026

Scary to think what this #illini offense will look like when Mirk comes back and Vaaks starts making shots — 99th Percentile Dick (@99thpercentdick) November 18, 2026

Duke in tears!

Feeling right at home

ILLINOIS DISMANTLES DUKE AT CAMERON INDOOR 🔵🟠 pic.twitter.com/QrjqIBQgp8 — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) November 18, 2026

Illinois is going to win the basketball game — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) November 18, 2026

Hello, Quentin Coleman

Still missing Mirk

Imagine what the score would be if Illinois had its best player or could make a three. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 18, 2026

Tell 'em, Jon

Illinois Basketball.



Here Comes The Paign. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 18, 2026