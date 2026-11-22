After setting a Big Ten record with 23 three-pointers in a 114-52 demolition of Eastern Illinois, No. 10 Illinois (5-1) will look to continue its offensive dominance when it welcomes Winthrop to State Farm Center on Monday (7 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network).

The times you wished for arrived. pic.twitter.com/1J2mFlVYDz — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 21, 2026

The Illini have looked unstoppable offensively over their last two contests, and the Eagles might not be the team to slow them down. Winthrop has struggled to begin the season, although its offense has shown enough promise to suggest Illinois shouldn't completely overlook its opponent.

Winthrop at a glance

The Eagles are led by sixth-year head coach Mark Prosser, who has established Winthrop as one of the Big South Conference's most consistent programs.

Winthrop finished last season 23-11, including a 13-3 conference record, and reached the Big South Tournament championship game for the second consecutive year. Prosser earned Big South Co-Coach of the Year honors for his efforts.

Unfortunately for Prosser, this season has been a different story.

The Eagles dropped their first five games, suffering losses to Queens, North Dakota, Kennesaw State, Jackson State and Chattanooga. Although the record isn't pretty, Winthrop has been competitive, losing each contest by 11 points or fewer.

Still, moral victories don't count in the standings, and the Eagles will have their hands full against one of the nation's most talented teams.

Winthrop players to watch

Winthrop's most dangerous offensive weapon is sophomore guard Keshawn Fisher, a transfer from Detroit Mercy. Fisher entered Saturday averaging a team-high 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting an impressive 56.6 percent from the field.

Joining Fisher in the backcourt is sophomore guard Spence Sims, who transferred from Gardner-Webb after earning second-team All-Big South honors last season.

Sims is averaging 16.6 points and has been particularly dangerous from beyond the arc, connecting on a blistering 45.8 percent of his three-point attempts.

The Eagles also feature returning forward Seifeldin Hendawy, who provides some much-needed physicality in the frontcourt. Hendawy is averaging 12.6 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds.

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Offense

Winthrop runs a 4-out, 1-in offensive system, a popular approach used by many programs across the country. The system emphasizes floor spacing, allowing its guards to create opportunities off the dribble while keeping a presence in the paint.

The Eagles have had little trouble scoring, averaging 83.6 points per game while shooting 34.6 percent from beyond the arc. They aren't afraid to let it fly, attempting more than 27 three-pointers per contest.

Prosser gives his guards plenty of freedom to make plays, with Fisher and Sims leading the charge. For Illinois, limiting dribble penetration and closing out on shooters will be essential to keeping Winthrop's offense in check.

Defense

On the other end, Winthrop primarily operates out of a man-to-man defensive scheme. The Eagles have solid size for a mid-major program, with their two tallest starters standing at 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-10, respectively. Despite that size, they have struggled to get stops.

Rebounding has been a particular concern, as Winthrop's starters combined for just 12 rebounds in its loss to Chattanooga. The Eagles have also been gashed from beyond the arc, allowing the Mocs to knock down 17 three-pointers in that contest.

Illinois vs. Winthrop matchup

On paper, Illinois has overwhelming advantages in size, depth and overall talent.

After dismantling Duke on the road and embarrassing Eastern Illinois at home, the Illini have quickly established themselves as one of the nation's most dangerous offensive teams.

Still, Winthrop has a little history on its side. The Eagles won the only previous meeting between these programs, upsetting Illinois 84-80 in overtime on Nov. 21, 2016.

Head coach Brad Underwood certainly won't want a repeat of that result.

The biggest question for Illinois might be its health. The Illini were without Quentin Coleman, Zvonimir Ivisic and Lincoln Williams against Eastern Illinois due to illness, while David Mirkovic and Jake Davis remained sidelined with injuries.

Regardless of who is available Monday, Illinois should have more than enough firepower to handle Winthrop.

With tougher competition awaiting down the road, the Illini will look to take care of business and continue building momentum.