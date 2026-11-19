Illinois basketball (4-1) has a dangerous non-conference schedule. That isn’t up for debate. At the same time, not every one of those foes is necessarily going to keep the Illini coaches up at night. And with Eastern Illinois (1-5) coming to town on Friday, it’s fair to assume Brad Underwood and his staff will be sleeping fairly soundly over the next couple nights.

After dismantling Duke in Durham, North Carolina on Tuesday , Illinois is coming home to a buy game against arguably the weakest opponent it will see this season. The Panthers have yet to play a Division I team within single digits, and they’ve posted an average scoring margin of minus-39.0 in two outings against Big Ten teams (Indiana and Iowa).

Previewing Illinois basketball vs. Eastern Illinois

Nov 28, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Eastern Illinois Panthers head coach Marty Simmons reacts during a timeout during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To put it plainly, Eastern Illinois, which was picked in the preseason to finish eighth out of nine teams in the Ohio Valley Conference, isn’t great at much of anything. The Panthers won’t be able to take anything away from the Illini.

In other words: expect Illinois to roll out another one of its early-season gems in the form of 100-plus points and a broken record or two. It’ll be a prime opportunity to get a few of the freshmen toward the end of the bench more in-game opportunities.

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers

Final Four Ceremony Night!



📅 Nov. 20

🆚 Eastern Illinois

💍 Final Four Ceremony at 7:30

⏰ 8 pm CT

📍State Farm Center

📺 BTN pic.twitter.com/utVzr904eF — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 19, 2026

What's the event?

Illinois will play Eastern Illinois in a non-conference matchup.

Where and when are Illinois and Eastern Illinois playing?

The State Farm Center in Champaign at 8 p.m. CT on Friday.

How to watch Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois

Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

How to listen to Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois

Local audio of the game can be heard on radio affiliates of the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM) and streamed at Fighting Illini Productions and the Varsity Network App .

What happened when Illinois last played Eastern Illinois?

Nov 4, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13)at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In nine meetings between these two programs, Illinois has never lost – and oly once has the matchup even been decided by single digits (70-67 win in December of 1998). The Illini’s most dominant win in series history was actually their most recent outing against Eastern Illinois.

Back in 2024, Illinois opened its campaign against the Panthers. Freshman Will Riley had 31 points, seven rebounds and three assists in his college debut. He, along with Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (21 points), led the Illini to a 112-67 win.

Tomislav Ivisic also had a massive double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds in just 21 minutes. Jake Davis, who remains sidelined because of a shoulder injury, was the only other current Illini to suit up in that game.