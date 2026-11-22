We’re through nearly three weeks of the college basketball season, and we’ve learned quite a bit about Big Ten teams throughout the league. Purdue started the lose-to-a-Missouri-Valley-squad party a few weeks ago. And Wisconsin decided to one up the Boilermakers and get blasted by one (Murray State beat the Badgers 70-53).

Big Ten teams are beating Duke left and right. So, where does the league stand with December approaching? Here are our debut in-season Big Ten rankings for the 2026-27 campaign:

Big Ten basketball power rankings – and a question for each top-five team

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin directs his players during the second half against the Cal St. Fullerton Titans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 18: Northwestern

No. 17: Penn State

No. 16: Washington

No. 15: Wisconsin

No. 14: Oregon

No. 13: Rutgers

No. 12: Purdue

No. 11: Maryland

No. 10: Ohio State

No. 9: Iowa

No. 8: Michigan

No. 7: USC

No. 6: Minnesota

Nov 5, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian DeVries looks on against the Bellarmine Knights during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 5: Indiana

Indiana coach Darian DeVries’ decision has paid off thus far: he wanted to get bigger to compete in the Big Ten after getting tossed around on the boards and in the paint a year ago. So he went and grabbed seven-footers Aiden Sherrell and Samet Yigitoglu out of the transfer portal.

Through six non-conference games, his Hoosiers are one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country and their defensive rebounding isn’t far behind. On offense, they can shoot the cover off the ball and have a few dangerous downhill threats, not to mention an elite lead guard in Markus Burton.

Defensively, though, Indiana still has a ways to go. It, somewhat surprisingly given its size, doesn’t protect the rim very well.

One question for the Hoosiers: Can their rebounding prowess translate into Big Ten play?

No. 4: Nebraska

Nov 18, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) shoots against the South Dakota Coyotes during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cornhuskers have a pair of solid wins to their name – Providence and Boise State – but they haven’t truly been challenged yet in 2026-27. They face Butler on Sunday, but expect them to carry an undefeated record into Big Ten play for the second straight year.

This Nebraska squad is more of the same. It doesn’t give up threes. Yet, somehow, it manages to force tremendously tough two-pointers. On offense, the Cornhuskers actually have the second-highest two-point percentage in the country (trailing only Illinois). But, of course, they also have one of the best shooters in college basketball in Pryce Sandfort.

One question for the Cornhuskers: Can they get consistent play outside of Sandfort and Braden Frager?

No. 3: Michigan State

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) during the second half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. Michigan State lost the game 67-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For a quick second, Michigan State looked like it might be the best team in the country. Then, the Spartans turned in the dud of the young season on the offensive end at Tennessee.

Don’t get it twisted: the ‘Vols can guard. But 9-for-50 – yes, you read that correctly – from the field? The starters combined to make three field goals. Michigan State scored 24 of its 46 points in that loss from the free-throw line. The Spartans offense is, in one word, atrocious. But, as usual, the defense is extraordinary, as is the rebounding.

Jeremy Fears Jr. is probably still the best player in college basketball. And a win over Duke is a win over Duke (even if the Blue Devils are spiraling right now). Michigan State will be fine, but that offense is going to be a concern.

One question for the Spartans: Can they figure out how to score the ball anywhere other than the free-throw line?

No. 2: UCLA

Nov 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Jaden Tengan (0) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins own an impressive 84-75 win over Arizona (was the season-opener). Since then, they haven’t played a team of note – yet they almost fell against Cal State Fullerton (75-71 comeback victory).

Thus far, UCLA’s guard duo of Trent Perry and Jaylen Petty has lived up to the preseason hype. Freshman Nikola Kusturica is the goods. Eric Dailey Jr. is doing Eric Dailey Jr. things (aside from shooting 15.4 percent from deep).

This Bruins team is strong, but they remain without a true identity – arguably on both sides of the ball. Saint Mary’s on Thanksgiving and Gonzaga in early December will be matchups to watch.

One question for the Bruins: Do they have any depth off the bench?

No. 1: Illinois

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Illini do have a loss. And it wasn’t a pretty one. They were down 20 at half at Texas Tech. But they were starting three freshmen and blitzed back to cut the deficit to one (before ultimately falling 84-78). And then to follow that up with a 21-point drubbing of Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, we’ll say Illinois is already a different team.

These freshmen are developing quickly. Quentin Coleman is arguably the best one in the country. Andrej Stojakovic just broke the visitor scoring record at Cameron Indoor . The Illini just shattered the Big Ten record for three-pointers made in a game on Friday night. Illinois is very deep, very big, full of shooters and progressing in a hurry on defense.

One question for the Illini: Can they consistently defend in high-level games?