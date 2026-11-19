Illinois went into Durham on Tuesday night, and it didn’t come out unscathed. But it did come out with the most impressive win – a 99-78 rout of Duke – of the 2026-27 college basketball season. So, what does that mean for the Illini moving forward?

Well, here in mid-November, it may feel too early for the metrics. The weight of the analytics becomes heavier as the season wears on and March nears. But although KenPom glory at this juncture of the year doesn’t guarantee anything for Illinois come the NCAA Tournament, it does offer an idea of just how good the Illini are.

Illinois quickly climbs in KenPom following blowout of Duke

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Coleman (11) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Illini when they entered Tuesday: No. 6 overall in KenPom with the No. 2 offense and No. 32 defense. Illinois after Tuesday night: No. 2 overall in KenPom with the No. 1 offense and No. 17 defense. Brad Underwood’s club rose past Michigan State, Kansas, Houston and Duke thanks to its exceptional performance against the Blue Devils.

Let’s start on the offensive side of the ball. Andrej Stojakovic’s 46 points were spectacular . That’s fairly obvious. But although that was indeed an otherworldly performance – as was Quentin Coleman’s 27 points – we didn’t learn anything new exactly.

We know Illinois has talented bucket-getters who are essentially unstoppable in isolation situations. The difference in terms of offensive efficiency on Tuesday night: 18 offensive rebounds (against, mind you, one of the best defensive rebounding teams in the country). In their other high-major outing this year – a loss at Texas Tech – the Illini managed just 10.

Offensive rebounds create extra shots, which, naturally, makes an offense more efficient. And that’s likely why Illinois, which shot a paltry 18.8 percent from deep at Duke, still saw its offensive efficiency climb. (Just imagine if the Illini hit a few more threes.)

But who really cares about offense? The Illini never have a problem scoring. How about that defense, though? Rising 15 spots from one game is practically unheard of – even early in the year.

Yet, with Duke shooting 37.5 percent from the field and 22.5 percent from deep, it stands to reason. And it wasn’t just the numbers. Obviously, the eye test isn’t encapsulated by the metrics. But Illinois looked fantastic on that end – individually and as a unit.

The Illini have the defensive personnel. When they’re clicking from a synergistic standpoint, they can be a top five defense in the country. And if Illinois winds up having a top five defense come March, it’ll be the team-to-beat in the Big Dance.