Illinois Gets Commitment From Defensive Back Darryl Flemister: What It Means

Bret Bielema received 10 verbal commitments from the class of 2027 in June alone, and on Sunday, the Illinois coach landed his first player in July when three-star defensive back Darryl Flemister committed to the Orange and Blue.

Flemister is Illinois' 15th overall commitment in the 2027 recruiting class (and the fourth defensive back in the group) after finishing up his junior season last fall at Martin Luther King High School in Detroit.

3⭐️ 2027 DB @FlemDarryl10 is officially coming to Champaign, according to multiple reports.



Flemister chose the #Illini over the likes of Iowa, Auburn, and Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/uBFDxlgrxd — Kellen “KellDawg” Sherman (@KShermanSports) July 4, 2026

Who is Darryl Flemister?

Flemister helped lead the MLK Crusaders to the Regional Finals last fall and, as a sophomore two years ago, he helped them advance to the state championship game.

A senior-to-be, Flemister is currently the 19th-ranked prospect in Michigan and the 125th-ranked safety in the nation, per 247Sports. Flemister had more than 30 offers. including several from Big Ten and SEC schools, but he ultimately chose Illinois after visiting Champaign two weeks ago.

Darryl Flemister scouting report

Flemister is listed as an athlete via 247Sports, but he is projected as a defensive back in college. Whether he plays cornerback or safety remains to be determined.



But I wouldn't completely close the book on him playing wide receiver in college, either. Flemister played wideout, along with a little bit of quarterback on offense, for King last season, and he is dangerous with the ball in his hands.

That doesn't mean he'll wind up playing both ways in Champaign, but the Illini are young and a lot of position depth charts remain undetermined or in flux. A lot can happen between now and when he arrives on campus – and especially by the time he's ready for game reps.



Flemister is an electric return man and just makes things happen when he gets a chance to make plays with the ball. He showed enough on tape to be considered a potential college wide receiver.

How Darryl Flemister fits at Illinois

Flemister's future may hinge in parge part on where Illinois needs the most help at – wide receiver or defensive back. On paper, Illinois has a lot of upperclassmen in its defensive backfield and a lot of youth at wide receiver, so assuming the Illini's receivers develop as expected, it probably makes the most sense for Flemister to begin his college career as a DB.

In any case, Flemister might have to wait a couple of seasons to play much on either offense or defense. Still, he should get every opportunity to compete for playing time on special teams well before then.



The bottom line is, Flemister brings a lot of versatility and a winning pedigree to the Illini – two things every coaching staff loves.