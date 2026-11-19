Five games. That's all it has taken for Illinois freshman guard Quentin Coleman to warrant a potentially outrageous conversation.

After watching Coleman put up 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists in Illinois' 99-78 dismantling of No. 5 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, it's becoming increasingly difficult to find a flaw in his game.

Freshman Quentin Coleman SHOWED OUT in Cameron indoor:



27 PTS | 6-14FG | 8 REB | 3 STL pic.twitter.com/d2f7TDNyB4 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 18, 2026

He can shoot, rebound, facilitate, defend and seemingly be in three places at once. At this point, it wouldn't be particularly surprising if Coleman started driving the team bus to away games as well.

So, when was the last time college basketball saw a freshman guard this complete?

College basketball has had some special freshman guards

Just last season, college basketball was spoiled with the likes of Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, and Darryn Peterson. Go back another year, and there was Rutgers superstar Dylan Harper.

Further back, there were Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Trae Young and numerous others.

UCLA Lonzo Ball was a special talent



Lonzo averaged 15/5/7 on a 67% TS as a freshman and went #2 overall in the NBA Draft.



Lonzo had everything you wanted from a PG, he was 6’6, a great athlete, could score from all 3 levels, and was a high level playmaker and defender. pic.twitter.com/7NZP3qRiFt — KJ (@KJScouting) July 23, 2024

But perhaps the most intriguing comparison is Lonzo Ball, who took college basketball by storm at UCLA during the 2016-17 season, averaging 14.6 points, 7.6 assists, six rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.

What made Ball so special was his ability to completely influence a basketball game without necessarily being its leading scorer.

Coleman possesses that same quality.

Through five collegiate games, the Illinois freshman is averaging 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. And as impressive as those numbers are, they don't necessarily do justice to his impact on the floor.

Quentin Coleman does absolutely everything

There are plenty of talented freshman guards who can score 20 points on any given night. There aren't many who can still dominate a game while scoring 11.

On a roster seemingly consisting of an entire European volleyball team, the 6-foot-4 guard still manages to come away with rebounds in traffic.

This play has already been posted and will continue to be for the rest of today, but I'll join in because it's one of the most remarkable displays of cognition and athleticism I've ever seen from a prospect, much less a guard.



That's just ridiculous, Quentin Coleman. pic.twitter.com/NWzwaT4T6o — Latif Love (@realLatifLove) November 11, 2026

Defensively, Coleman is an absolute pest. Whether he's deflecting passes, diving for loose balls or disrupting an opposing team's offensive rhythm, the freshman seemingly never takes a possession off.

And perhaps that's the most impressive aspect of his game: his motor.

Coleman plays with the desperation of a walk-on trying to earn a scholarship, despite possessing the talent of a potential NBA lottery pick. While most freshmen have to be reminded to play defense or box out, head coach Brad Underwood might have the opposite problem with Coleman – convincing him to take his foot off the gas every once in a while.

Could Coleman surpass some of college basketball's recent greats?

Before the Keaton Wagler fan club comes knocking, nobody is suggesting Coleman has already accomplished more than his predecessor.

Wagler led Illinois to a Final Four, Harper was an offensive force at Rutgers and Acuff was a spectacular scorer at Arkansas.

Are we sure Quentin Coleman isn’t the No. 1 pick? pic.twitter.com/79aertoSiz — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) November 18, 2026

But from a pure all-around basketball standpoint, Coleman has the potential to separate himself from that group.

The freshman doesn't need 20 shots or the ball in his hands for an entire possession to make his presence felt. His fingerprints are seemingly all over every game he plays.

Is it premature to declare Coleman the best freshman guard college basketball has seen in nearly a decade? Absolutely.

But if the first five games of his collegiate career are any indication, that conversation might not sound quite so ridiculous come March.

As for the rest of college basketball? Be afraid. Be very afraid.